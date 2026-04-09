Lesufi pitches growth plan as answer to Gauteng’s economic woes

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Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi pitched the Gauteng Economic Growth and Development Plan (EGDP) as a silver bullet to end the province’s sluggish growth when he addressed investors on Thursday

The EGDP is a blueprint to address socio-economic challenges bedevilling South Africa’s economic and financial hub, which contributes about 33% to national GDP and more than 10% of the total GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa.

The province, which has a R179.2bn budget for 2026/27, is dogged by crumbling roads as well as energy and water infrastructure, corruption, maladministration, poor service delivery, violent crime , hijacked buildings, unemployment, illegal immigration and low economic growth.

Addressing the Gauteng Investment Conference on Thursday, Lesufi described the EGDP, the core pillar of which is re-industrialisation, as the operating system for growth, “one that aligns institutions, resources and decision-making toward a single outcome: sustained, inclusive economic expansion”.

“We have understood the structural constraints of our economy for some time: low growth, high unemployment, persistent inequality and declining investment in productive sectors,” said Lesufi.

“What has been missing is not insight, but implementation at scale and with discipline. The Gauteng Economic Growth and Development Plan is designed to close that gap. It moves us from diagnosing the problem to executing solutions.”

The conference is aimed at securing R200bn in investment commitments, forming a key milestone toward Gauteng’s broader target of R800bn in investments over the next three years. In 2025, the province raised R312bn from private sector pledges.

Lesufi said building a high-performance economy required a step-change in the scale and quality of investment, particularly into infrastructure, industrial capacity, and future-facing sectors.

What has been missing is not insight, but implementation at scale and with discipline. — Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng premier

It required deep co-ordination across the state — because misalignment between national, provincial and municipal actions has historically slowed delivery.

It also required a genuine partnership with the private sector — where capital, innovation, and execution capability are fully integrated into the growth model.

He said any economic growth below 6% does not meaningfully change the trajectory of our province. “At 3%, we stabilise the economy — but we do not transform it. We remain trapped in a cycle of high unemployment and persistent inequality."

“At 6%, we begin to see measurable improvements — lower unemployment, reduced inequality and increased economic participation. “But at 9%, we achieve something fundamentally different — a structural shift in the economy, where growth becomes both inclusive and self-reinforcing,” Lesufi said.

Higher growth required investment levels of more than R400bn annually, “alongside more active and targeted public sector intervention — particularly in infrastructure, skills and industrial policy”.

“So for us, the question is not whether high growth is achievable. The question is whether we are prepared to align our institutions, policies, and partnerships to deliver it.

“Through the Gauteng Investment Conference and the EGDP, we are aligning project preparation, regulatory approvals and financing pathways into a single system.

“Over the past decade, Gauteng’s economy has increasingly shifted toward services — particularly finance and business services — while sectors like manufacturing and construction have declined.

“Re-industrialisation is therefore about rebuilding the productive base of the economy — creating jobs at scale, strengthening value chains and improving export competitiveness,” the premier said.

The provincial government was investing in state capacity such as skills, systems and governance because “without a capable state, even the best plans cannot be executed,” Lesufi said.

“Gauteng is ready, and we are moving with intent. We have moved beyond strategy to implementation. We have built a pipeline of opportunities. We have strengthened co-ordination across government. And we have created a platform for partnership.

“To our investors and partners: This is not just a moment of opportunity — it is a moment to participate in building a high-performance economy at scale. And we invite you to build it with us.”