Regulator clamps down on excessive credit life insurance premiums

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The move will see consumers pay progressively lower premiums as the debt owed to credit providers decreases.

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) has provided consumers who pay mandatory credit life insurance a lifeline, calling out the inconsistent industry practices in calculating premiums.

The move will see consumers pay progressively lower premiums as the debt owed to credit providers decreases.

Credit life insurance has become a money spinner for insurers and according to data from the National Financial Ombud Scheme, premiums paid by consumers of credit life insurance have amounted to about R15bn a year. Yet insurers pay out claims amounting to only R1.5bn a year.

Credit life insurance is a policy designed to pay off a borrower’s outstanding debt — such as personal loans, credit cards, or vehicle finance — if they die, become disabled, or are retrenched.

The NCR in its guidelines said it is seeking an alignment between premiums charged, and actual risk exposure and the avoidance of unreasonable or excessive cost to the consumer.

This is due to a divergent implementation of the National Credit Act by industry players.

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One approach has been to calculate premiums at the start of the credit agreement, when the outstanding debt is greatest, and not decrease as the debt is paid down.

The other approach has been to calculate the premium so that when the overall debt decreases due to the consumer’s payments, so does the premium amount.

The NCR has told the industry that the latter approach is the correct interpretation of the National Credit Act, warning that it will closely monitor the market to determine the level of compliance with its guideline and will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure compliance.

Brendan Olivier and Dylan Cunard from law firm Werksmans Attorneys said the effect of the NCR’s guideline is that a borrower pays down their debt, the mandatory credit life insurance cover and therefore its cost should reduce accordingly.

“In an economic environment that many believe looks set to worsen, the NCR’s opinion provides consumers with some much-needed respite from credit life insurance costs that are excessive,” they said.

“The NCR’s opinion seeks to restore coherence and fairness, and settle an ambiguity that prevailed, to the detriment of consumers and the credit life insurance industry as a whole. The NCR’s opinion is therefore a welcome clarification: both timely and consequential.”

The NCR move will bring relief to households saddled with a R2.6-trillion debt pile.

In an economic environment that many believe looks set to worsen, the NCR’s opinion provides consumers with some much-needed respite from credit life insurance costs that are excessive — Brendan Olivier and Dylan Cunard from law firm Werksmans Attorneys

There has over the years been widespread abuse of consumers of credit life insurance in South Africa, prompting the government to cap the premium that can be charged.

Consumers who are locked out of the regulated credit space have resorted to illegal platforms to supplement their stretched disposable incomes.

The Credit Association of South Africa (CASA) on Wednesday raised concerns about the growing rise in illegal lending, warning that increasing financial pressure on consumers and tightening access to formal credit are driving more South Africans into the unregulated credit market.

“Consumers do not stop needing credit when they are declined; they simply look elsewhere. What we are seeing now is a growing migration from the regulated credit market into illegal and informal lending,” CASA CEO Leonie van Pletzen said.

“This creates a parallel credit system that operates completely outside consumer protection mechanisms. Credit is no longer a convenience; it has, in fact, become a necessity for many households. Unfortunately, when consumers are excluded from formal credit they are not protected; they are exposed.”