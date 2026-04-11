ATM calls for Ramaphosa’s impeachment over Ipid Phala Phala findings

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The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has formally requested that parliament initiate impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa after findings contained in a recently declassified Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report into the Phala Phala matter.

In a letter to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza dated April 10, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said the Ipid report, read together with the 2022 section 89 independent panel findings, provides sufficient grounds for proceedings in terms of section 89 of the constitution.

The Ipid investigation focused on the conduct of SAPS members involved in the aftermath of the 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm, rather than the theft of money itself.

According to the ATM’s submission, the report found senior officials linked to the presidential protection unit engaged in unlawful conduct, including the concealment of a crime, the use of state resources, and the undertaking of investigations outside formal SAPS processes.

The letter further states that SAPS members failed to follow proper legal procedures in handling the matter, and parallel processes were used instead of opening a formal criminal case through standard channels.

The report identifies presidential protection unit head Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode as a key figure in the handling of the incident. According to the ATM, he was informed of the theft and subsequently took steps outside formal policing processes, including co-ordinating investigative actions.

In its submission, the ATM argues that these findings point to a broader pattern of misconduct, including the concealment of a crime, abuse of state resources and the circumvention of statutory reporting obligations.

The party also relies on affidavit evidence from Rhoode, which states that the president asked him to “attend to the matter and report back”, arguing that this raises questions about the president’s role in how the matter was handled.

Zungula states that the Ipid findings strengthen the earlier conclusion of the section 89 panel, which found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and the law, including potential breaches of the executive ethics code and a failure to report a crime.

The Phala Phala matter relates to a February 2020 burglary at the president’s game farm in Limpopo, where an estimated $580,000 in cash was stolen. The incident was not publicly disclosed at the time and only came to light in June 2022 after former state security agency director-general Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint.

Subsequent investigations by multiple institutions have produced different findings. The section 89 panel found prima facie grounds for impeachment, though the National Assembly did not proceed with the process. Other investigations, including those by the public protector and the SA Reserve Bank, dealt with separate issues such as ethics and exchange control compliance. The Ipid investigation was limited to police conduct and did not determine the criminal liability of the president.

The ATM has requested that the speaker initiate the rule 129A process by appointing an independent panel to assess the available evidence, place the Ipid report before that panel, and ensure that parliament fulfils its constitutional oversight obligations.

The party argues that failure to act would undermine parliamentary accountability and weaken the constitutional requirement that the president uphold, defend and respect the constitution.