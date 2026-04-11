Steenhuisen’s emotional swan song closes chapter on leadership with ‘pride and confidence’

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Outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen talking to the media before the start of the DA Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre. Picture: Masi Losi

With tears welling up in his eyes, DA leader John Steenhuisen delivered his final address at the party’s Federal Congress on Saturday, closing his tenure at the helm of the party after confirming earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

Steenhuisen reflected on the state of the DA when he assumed leadership in 2019, stating that it was “on its knees”, polling at 16% and facing internal division.

He said the party had since stabilised, rebuilt its structures and returned to electoral growth, with support now approaching 30%. He added that members had “refused to accept decline as our destiny” and instead rebuilt the party into a competitive national force.

He pointed to the Covid-19 period as a defining test, saying that the DA regrouped under pressure and emerged more cohesive. He said the party used that period to reposition itself politically and organisationally, laying the foundation for later electoral gains.

Steenhuisen centred his address on the DA’s shift from opposition to government. He described the 2023 Federal Congress as the moment the party committed to becoming “a party of national government, fit for purpose in the reality of coalition politics”.

He said the DA achieved that objective through its participation in the Government of National Unity (GNU) after the 2024 election, marking its first entry into national government.

Thank you for the honour of leading this great party. It has been the greatest privilege of my life. — John Steenhuisen

He told delegates that the DA was now “co-governing the Republic of South Africa” and had moved beyond opposition benches. He said the party was “stronger and healthier than ever” and had established itself as a credible national alternative.

Steenhuisen outlined the DA’s role in government, listing departments under its control and detailing reforms across portfolios.

He said the party was expanding agricultural export markets, reducing backlogs in home affairs, safeguarding language policy in basic education and tackling corruption in public works. He added that these interventions aimed to restore state capacity and improve service delivery.

He also referenced key policy positions, stating that the DA opposed a proposed VAT increase, pushed to reduce the fuel levy and challenged the Expropriation Act in court, while continuing to oppose the NHI. He said these interventions formed part of a broader reform agenda, adding that “the results speak for themselves” in early signs of economic recovery, including improved investor confidence and lower unemployment.

Placing the party within its historical trajectory, Steenhuisen traced its roots to the Progressive Party and noted that its predecessors once secured just 1.7% of the vote. He said it had long been “unthinkable” that the party would enter national government, adding that “for the very first time, the people of South Africa now have a true political alternative”.

He warned against the rise of populism and ethnic nationalism, describing these trends as a direct threat to the DA’s liberal and non-racial project.

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He said South Africa could “succeed because of its diversity” and argued that coalition governance under the GNU demonstrated the country’s ability to work across divisions.

Turning to his future role, Steenhuisen said he would remain in the DA and continue serving as minister of agriculture, focusing on the sector’s stability. He said he would prioritise efforts to combat foot-and-mouth disease, which has emerged as a major risk to agricultural production and exports.

In his closing remarks, he formally handed over leadership of the party, stating that he did so “with immense pride and complete confidence”. He said the DA was now “a national force for reform” and no longer confined to opposition politics.

He concluded by thanking party members, saying: “Thank you for the honour of leading this great party. It has been the greatest privilege of my life.”

Business Day