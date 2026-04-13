30 new Standard Bank branches across SA now offer Smart ID services

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Standard Bank Personal and Private Banking CEO Funeka Montjane speaks at the launch of the bank’s Smart ID services at the Maponya Mall branch.

Standard Bank now provides its Smart ID service at 30 branches across SA, with a rollout that is progressing ahead of its targeted timelines.

The banking group aims to have 50 branches offering the service by the end of April through its new bank‑assisted model, developed in partnership with the department of home affairs (DHA).

“We are well beyond the halfway mark of our target in just the first quarter, which demonstrates our commitment to bringing secure identity document services closer to South Africans,” says Kabelo Makeke, Standard Bank’s head of Personal & Private Banking in SA.

“Our branches are managing application volumes efficiently, reinforcing how our trusted infrastructure can support secure and broader economic activity.”

Since August last year Standard Bank has been processing Smart ID applications in branches that previously did not offer the service.

We are well beyond the halfway mark of our target in just the first quarter, which demonstrates our commitment to bringing secure ID services closer to South Africans — Kabelo Makeke, Standard Bank’s head of Personal & Private Banking in SA

As one of the key partners in DHA’s new bank expansion and digitisation project, the bank connects directly to home affairs systems through a secure digital application programming interface (API) gateway.

This is underpinned by the group’s bank‑grade cybersecurity and technology systems, refined over decades to safeguard sensitive information.

“We use the same world‑class cybersecurity frameworks for Smart ID transactions, covering data encryption, access control, and continuous threat monitoring,” says Makeke.

Makeke says leveraging the bank’s technological strength to support DHA’s modernisation mission reflects Standard Bank’s belief that strong partnerships between business and government can improve service delivery for South Africans and support broader economic growth.

Standard Bank’s rollout of branches offering a Smart ID service has followed a phased approach designed to test systems thoroughly and scale responsibly.

The initial phase allows customers to apply for the conversion of their green ID book to a Smart ID card or replace lost, stolen or damaged ones.

Importantly, during this initial rollout phase, Standard Bank is not charging customers for accessing the service.

Makeke adds that Standard Bank’s long‑term ambition is to scale the service across more branches nationally than the initially committed 50.

This would expand access to millions more customers, particularly in high‑traffic areas and communities where home affairs capacity is limited.

Access the full list of branches offering Smart ID services and step-by-step application guide on the Standard Bank website.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.