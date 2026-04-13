Heritage body seeks to protect Mandela’s gifts as protected national estate

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The Springbok jersey worn by the then president at the World Cup in 1995 is held by the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha. Picture:

The South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra), locked in a high-stakes battle with members of Nelson Mandela’s family over the former statesman’s belongings, has proposed declaring a collection of gifts he received during and after his presidency part of the national estate — making them difficult to sell.

To this end, Sahra has declared the collection, comprising nearly 4,000 verified objects including beadwork, textiles, sculptures, portraits, medals, orders, newspaper articles, handcrafted postcards, gold and leather items, paintings, brass artefacts and others, as a “specifically declared collection”.

The declaration places the collection under the management and protection of heritage laws, making it illegal to damage, alter, or remove the items without permission.

The gifts are held by the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

Some of the items include Mandela’s boxing gloves and the iconic Springbok jersey he wore at the final of the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Sahra said that, taken together, the gifts speak to the high regard in which Mandela was held across continents and cultures.

The agency, housed in the department of sport, arts & culture, said Mandela accepted such gifts on condition they be preserved and shared with the people of South Africa, particularly in the Eastern Cape, near his home village of Qunu.

“This collection is more than an assemblage of gifted objects. It is a material record of South Africa’s re-entry into the global community, of international solidarity with the anti-apartheid struggle, and of the symbolic role Mandela came to occupy as a moral leader in the world,” the agency said.

“The gifts transcend language, race and borders, bearing witness to a moment in history when South Africa’s democratic transition carried global significance. The collection continues to serve an educational and social purpose, supporting learning, research and public engagement with South Africa’s history.”

This collection is more than an assemblage of gifted objects. It is a material record of South Africa’s re-entry into the global community, of international solidarity with the anti-apartheid struggle, and of the symbolic role Mandela came to occupy as a moral leader in the world. — South African Heritage Resources Agency

Sahra and Makaziwe Mandela have been embroiled in a legal battle over about 29 personal effects of the late president, with the parties set for a Constitutional Court showdown.

The feud began in 2021 when the agency learnt that Makaziwe and Christo Brand, Mandela’s prison warder at Robben Island, planned to auction some of the assets in their possession in the UK, with his prison key set to fetch more than £1m.

The agency turned to the courts to block the auction, arguing the assets have cultural significance and special value for present and future generations due to their close association with Mandela and their ties to significant political processes in South Africa and events of national importance.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) earlier this year dismissed the agency’s bid to block Makaziwe from auctioning personal items belonging to her late father, ruling that the agency failed to prove the items, including his prison key and ID, were protected heritage objects, allowing the sale to proceed.

The agency has approached the Constitutional Court to set aside the SCA decision in a matter that will have far-reaching consequences for items that belonged to Mandela and other anti-apartheid activists and their place in the national estate and heritage.