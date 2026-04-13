Public protector clears Mashatile and Creecy in SAA CEO appointment probe

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Transport minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy President Paul Mashatile were accused of interfering in SAA's CEO recruitment process.

The Presidency has welcomed findings by the public protector clearing Deputy President Paul Mashatile and transport minister Barbara Creecy of any wrongdoing in relation to the appointment of outgoing South African Airways (SAA) CEO Prof John Lamola.

The matter stems from a complaint lodged by the DA in February 2025 after reporting by News24 alleging political interference in the appointment process. The reports claimed Mashatile and Creecy conducted informal interviews with shortlisted candidates, including Lamola, at the deputy president’s official residence outside the formal, board-led process.

It was further alleged Lamola was appointed despite scoring lower than other candidates recommended by the SAA board, raising concern about a parallel process and potential political influence.

In response, the complaint triggered an investigation by the public protector into whether Mashatile and Creecy breached the executive ethics code or improperly interfered in the recruitment process.

On Monday, the office of the deputy president said it welcomed the findings, which concluded there was no evidence of improper interference or any breach of the executive ethics code.

The investigation did not substantiate claims that Mashatile or Creecy played an inappropriate role in the selection of Lamola, effectively dismissing allegations that the process had been compromised.

The Presidency said the outcome reaffirms Mashatile’s position that reports suggesting irregular conduct were “misguided, misleading and mischievous”, particularly claims that private interviews were conducted outside formal recruitment channels.

The office of the deputy president rejected the existence of any parallel process, maintaining established procedures governing executive appointments were followed.

It also reiterated the Presidency’s position on governance in state-owned entities, emphasising its support for transparent, merit-based recruitment processes and the appointment of suitably qualified candidates.

Lamola announced his resignation last Friday.

Three SAA board members have resigned, but Creecy last week said she is confident the remaining 10 board members possess the requisite expertise and experience to continue discharging their fiduciary duties effectively.