SA agrees new climate loan, critical minerals co-operation on Germany visit

By Nilutpal Timsina and Anathi Madubela
Germany has agreed to give South Africa a new €200m concessional climate loan, and the two countries will deepen co-operation in other areas like critical minerals, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola said on Monday.
The loan will support investment in South Africa’s power grid and renewable energy capacity, Lamola said after talks with German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin.
He said German and EU funding for green hydrogen and battery value chain co-operation had also been extended by more than €270m.
Lamola thanked Wadephul for German support despite South Africa’s strained relationship with the US during President Donald Trump’s second term in office.
Trump has excluded South Africa from meetings of the Group of 20 (G20) nations this year and criticised its foreign policy and domestic race laws. He boycotted a G20 summit in Johannesburg in November.
“We feel we are part of it (the G20) because of the support that we have received from Germany and from other G20 members,” Lamola said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.