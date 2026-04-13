Transnet applies to reclaim land from the sea to expand Durban port

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Transnet has applied to the minister of forestry, fisheries, and the environment to reclaim land from the sea to expand the capacity of the Durban Port—a key project - in its bid to increase capacity to between 10 and 11-million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) and keep South Africa’s economy competitive. The state-owned freight and rail group looks to grow its capacity to handle 250-million tonnes of freight to meet the demand of underserved markets through handling bigger vessels.

Transnet has applied to the minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment to reclaim land from the sea to expand the capacity of the Durban Port — a key project — in its bid to increase capacity to between 10-million and 11-million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) and keep South Africa’s economy competitive.

The state-owned freight and rail group looks to grow its capacity to handle 250-million tonnes of freight to meet the demand of underserved markets through handling bigger vessels.

In its application, Transnet National Ports Authority (TPNA) said the proposed reclamation area forms part of its plan to develop a new container terminal, with the entity looking to reclaim about 22.4ha of land from the bay, which will require 4-million cubic meters of infill material.

“TNPA proposes to develop a new container terminal at the Point precinct, which will be able to accommodate a 1.8-million TEU capacity per annum. The reclaimed area will be used for the development of the new quay wall, berthing for container ships, accommodating ULCS [Ultra Large Crude Carrier], operating harbour cranes and stacking containers,” the freight and rail group said.

Durban harbour is one of South Africa's busiest ports. Picture: (SHIRAAZ MOHAMED)

“The reclaimed land will be used as a container terminal, with the objectives to improve container-handling capacity at the port, reduce logistics costs and create new economic opportunities for South Africa by boosting trade competitiveness.

“The project is expected to act as a catalyst for local economic development by strengthening supply chains, enabling industrial growth and attracting domestic and international investment. The project forms part of the container strategy for the port, which aims to improve maritime connectivity by creating a competitive hub port system, revitalising port terminal businesses and reforming the container rail business.”

TPNA said the project will be funded via approved tariffs it charges for the services and facilities offered by it.

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These are tariffs regulated by the Ports Regulator of South Africa (PRSA) through the rate of return (RoR) or required revenues (RR) methodology. At minimum, the methodology ensures that TNPA recovers its investment, costs, and a fair return, with its revenue derived from the total volumes handled against the applicable TNPA tariffs.

“The RoR tariff methodology is premised on the principle of patient investment, with a return/investment recovered over the useful life of the asset, with port assets/infrastructure having an average useful life of approximately 40 years. This means that while funding is required for upfront capital expenditure, the investment is recovered through the tariff over a prolonged period,” TPNA said in its application.

TPNA’s initial plan was to develop a new port, referred to as the Durban Dig-Out Port (DDOP), at the old airport site, 11km south of the existing Port of Durban, for future expansion.

Over the medium and long term, the total container storage capacity of the two combined ports would be 10.3-million TEUs per annum. However, the DDOP project has since been delayed mainly due to financing uncertainties and environmental concerns.

TPNA has now turned its focus to upgrading and expanding the existing Port of Durban infrastructure, including deepening berths, expanding container terminals and improving rail links to the port.

These upgrades aim to increase the port’s capacity and efficiency without the need for a completely new port and include deepening and lengthening Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2) to allow for the accommodation of larger vessels, among other upgrades.

The other project includes Maydon Wharf Container Terminal.

DCT2 is Transnet’s biggest container terminal, handling more than 65% of the Port of Durban’s throughput and 40% of South Africa’s port traffic.

Transnet last year signed the landmark 25-year contract with International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) to operate DCT2, a centrepiece of the country’s most far-reaching logistics reforms in a generation.

The Philippines-based ICTSI is expected to inject R11bn in investment in upgrading the container terminal and increase its capacity from 2-million to 2.8-million 20-foot equivalent units, representing a big lift for South Africa’s trade with the rest of the world.

Transnet is on a path to operation recovery following years of underinvestment in its key infrastructure.

Transnet seeks to invest about R125bn in its operations and infrastructure over the next five years as it looks to meet its target to move 250-million tonnes of cargo by 2030 — from the present 170-million tonnes.

South Africa has the largest untapped export potential of any country in Africa, which, if exploited, could add as much as $75bn in annual exports in the next five years, according to the latest “Where to Invest in Africa” report produced by corporate finance major Rand Merchant Bank.