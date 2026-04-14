African airlines introduce surcharges as supply chain pressures bite

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Airline Association of Southern Africa CEO Aaron Munetsi says South Africa’s aviation sector is facing mounting pressure with domestic airlines introducing fuel surcharges as operators move to offset rising costs.

The sector continues to be affected by a global aerospace supply chain crunch, now in its sixth year, which has limited the availability of new aircraft and parts.

“Aircraft and engine makers are still struggling to return to pre-Covid-19 production levels,” he said, adding this has forced many airlines, particularly in Africa, to keep older, less fuel-efficient aircraft in service for longer than planned.

Africa remains a marginal player in global aviation, accounting for just more than 2% of activity despite its large population. “Our contribution as a continent to global aviation is about 2.2%,” Munetsi said, noting structural constraints, including fragmented markets and limited access to modern aircraft, continue to hinder growth.

Privately owned airlines in South Africa have shown stronger performance.

“Privately owned airlines are performing very well; they have been able to be agile and move fast enough to confirm orders for new aircraft.”

By contrast, many state-owned carriers on the continent remain under strain. Of 52 national airlines in Africa, only a handful are fully operational, and just one — Ethiopian Airlines — is financially sustainable. He attributed this to government interference in airline operations.

“An airline is a business like any other. If the aircraft is on the ground, you are losing valuable time which should be used to generate income.”

Munetsi also linked aviation performance to broader economic conditions, stating that weak growth and low disposable income in parts of the continent continue to suppress demand for air travel.

On fuel supply, he warned that the sector faces immediate risks due to geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East. “We do not have security of supply of Jet A-1 fuel,” he said, adding that disruptions to key supply routes have reduced the volume of fuel reaching Africa. “We are now exposed.”

Munetsi said the priority for airlines is to secure reliable access to conventional jet fuel to maintain operations. While there is a longer-term shift towards sustainable aviation fuel, current conditions make that transition difficult.

“We cannot move towards sustainable aviation fuel if we cannot sustain the supply of ordinary fuel now.”