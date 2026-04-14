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Malema wins defamation case over divorce, infidelity allegations on X

Court orders retraction, apology and costs in favour of EFF leader and his wife

Tara Roos

Tara Roos

Parliamentary Correspondent

President of the EFF, Julius Malema. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The high court in Johannesburg has ruled in favour of EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema, in a defamation matter against social media commentator Musa Khawula.

In an order handed down by judge Gregory Wright on Tuesday, the court found that statements published by Khawula regarding the Malemas’ marriage were “unlawful and defamatory” and ordered that they be retracted.

The dispute arose in February after Khawula published posts on X alleging that Mantwa Matlala Malema had filed for divorce from Julius Malema, citing infidelity and marital strain. No court documentation was provided at the time to substantiate the claims.

Malema and his wife, through their legal representatives, issued a letter of demand accusing Khawula of publishing defamatory statements and seeking damages of up to R1m, while also indicating possible criminal charges.

Despite the legal demand, Khawula publicly refused to retract the claims or apologise, maintaining that he stood by the allegations.

The court ordered Khawula to publish an apology within 24 hours of being served with the order and to distribute the apology across platforms where the allegations had been shared.

According to the order, Khawula must also refrain from publishing any further defamatory statements of a similar nature and is liable for legal costs on an attorney-and-client scale, including the costs of two counsel where applicable.

Business Day

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