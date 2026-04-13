NEWS ANALYSIS | DA heads for second election as parliamentary leadership race looms

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Following the DA’s federal congress, the party is set for another internal election battle — this time for parliamentary leader, a position left vacant by John Steenhuisen and not automatically filled as Geordin Hill-Lewis has opted to remain in the City of Cape Town.

In terms of the DA’s constitution, the role cannot default to the party leader if that leader is not a sitting MP. Instead, the parliamentary caucus is required to elect its own leader from within its ranks, ensuring that the position is held by an MP who can operate directly within the National Assembly.

This requirement has been triggered directly by Hill-Lewis’s decision to remain in local government despite assuming the party leadership.

This procedural requirement has effectively triggered a fresh internal contest, with insiders indicating that Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield is emerging as the frontrunner. His candidacy is understood to be gaining traction among senior figures aligned to the party’s new leadership direction, particularly those seeking stronger alignment between the party’s national and municipal centres of power.

Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield. Picture: Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

At the same time, chief whip George Michalakis has positioned himself as a continuity candidate, while deputy speaker Annelie Lotriet and house chair Werner Horn are also understood to be favourited for the position, widening the field in what insiders describe as an increasingly competitive race.

Party insiders indicate that, given the federal leader’s absence from parliament, the parliamentary leader is likely to be a senior but conventional MP who can operate full-time within the legislature. That individual will be expected to work closely with deputy minister of finance Ashor Sarupen, who intends to remain in his executive role while continuing to serve as chair of the DA’s federal council, effectively balancing both responsibilities within the party’s national structure.

The stakes extend beyond the leadership title itself. The parliamentary leader will play a central role in shaping the DA’s legislative strategy, managing caucus discipline and acting as the party’s primary voice in parliament — particularly significant given the absence of the federal leader from the national legislature.

According to party insiders, the leadership contest may form part of a broader internal recalibration. There are growing indications that a cabinet-style reshuffle within the DA caucus could be on the horizon, with the incoming parliamentary leader expected to influence top appointments and internal alignments.

One source told Business Day: “Geordin wants a clean slate, to make his own path without the baggage of John.”