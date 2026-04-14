SANDF chief clamps down on ‘unmilitary culture’ in the force

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South Africa’s top soldier, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, has issued a stern warning to members of the South African Defence Force (SANDF), calling out what he describes as unbecoming behaviour.

Maphwanya said ill-discipline has emerged in the ranks of the SANDF, calling on senior military leaders to rein in errant soldiers.

“I have taken note of an unmilitary culture slowly but surely creeping in within the SANDF, a degree of informality has emerged that undermines the very essence of military discipline,” Maphwanya wrote in the latest instalment of SA Soldier, SANDF’s official publication. “Members, irrespective of rank, have been observed referring to one another using popular or colloquial expressions such as ‘comrade’, ‘chief’, ‘leadership’, ‘nyamazane’ or similar informal titles.

“Let it be unequivocally clear that such practices are inconsistent with the ethos, traditions and professional standards of the SANDF. The SANDF operates under a clearly defined rank system. This rank system is not symbolic; it carries authority, accountability and responsibility.

“Leaders must enforce the observance of rank, the correct conduct of salutes and the appropriate forms of address within their commands. This is not a request … it is your duty … it is your honour. As the chief of the South African National Defence Force, I issue this directive with clarity.”

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The informal titles Maphwanya has taken issue with are usually used in political circles.

For example, “nyamazane” is a term heavily associated with the armed struggle against apartheid.

The SANDF brought together the forces of Umkhonto we Sizwe, the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and the defence forces of the previous order: the SADF and the defence forces of the Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei.

The SANDF is required by the constitution to be non-partisan, subject to the control and oversight of the elected civilian authority.

The discipline of the SANDF’s top brass has also been in the spotlight after allegations that the top commanders defied President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order to exclude Iranian warships from a recent multinational naval exercise.

A panel led by justice Bernard Ngoepe is investigating the allegations, which, if proven true, will have serious ramifications.

Minister of defence Angie Motshekga. Picture: SANDF (SANDF)

Meanwhile, minister of defence Angie Motshekga on Friday laid down the law for the more than 2,000 soldiers deployed in South Africa’s crime hotspots, including an instruction that they refrain from engaging members of the public and media on the operation.

Motshekga has indicated that the defence force members will be deployed under Operation Prosper until the end of March next year.

The department has since outlined the mission-specific code of conduct they must adhere to while on deployment, which includes treating the public with “respect and dignity, exercising patience and restraint”.

The members will be limited to nine responsibilities: area monitoring, foot and vehicle patrols, roadblocks, cordon and searches, force protection, preservation of life and property, apprehending suspects, aerial support and confiscation of unlawful articles.

Motshekga in a government notice published on Friday, said Operation Prosper was geared towards combating illegal mining and gangsterism in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and Gauteng.

“The primary responsibility of law enforcement in the Republic of South Africa remains with the South African Police Service (SAPS). When deployed in co-operation with the SAPS, SANDF members are granted the same powers as SAPS officials, except for the investigation of crime,” the notice reads.

“SANDF members may only perform tasks and duties for which they are adequately trained and equipped. The SANDF’s role in crime prevention and combating operations is limited to the protection of life and property.”

The code of conduct was signed off by chief of joint operations Siphiwe Sangweni, Gen Maphwanya and Motshekga.

The code of conduct also outlines guidelines for SANDF members, demanding that all firearm discharges must be reported as soon as possible.

The report must include the location of the incident, the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the number of rounds fired.

The SANDF members have been barred from firing warning shots.

“SANDF members have an inherent right to self-defence. This right applies in circumstances where life is threatened or where there is an imminent threat of serious injury or destruction of property,” the code of conduct reads, adding self-defence includes defending fellow SANDF and SAPS members.

Ramaphosa used his state of the nation address in February to announce the decision to deploy members of the SANDF to support the police with fighting illegal mining and gang violence.