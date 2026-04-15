High police presence as Julius Malema appears in KuGompo City court

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There was a high police presence outside the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Wednesday morning as the red berets came in numbers to support their leader, Julius Malema, who is appearing in a firearms case.

Malema will be sentenced today.

Police are out in force at Oxford Street’s California precinct, which has been rocked by violent protests in recent weeks. About 14 police members were seen monitoring the precinct as early as 8am.

Meanwhile outside the court, one police helicopter was hovering as hundreds of Malema’s supporters were stationed at the corner of Commissioner and Buffalo Streets, singing songs.

After holding a vigil at Jan Smuts Stadium on Tuesday night, EFF supporters are on their way to the magistrate's court in KuGompo City ahead of party leader Julius Malema's court appearance on Wednesday. Videos: ALAN EASON pic.twitter.com/PxixaspPLV — Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) April 15, 2026

The supporters left the Jan Smuts Stadium at 8am and marched through Oxford Street. On Tuesday night, supporters marched along the Esplanade, en route to Jan Smuts Stadium, where they attended a night vigil.

Malema was met with loud cheers as he made his way to court with various national command and provincial leaders by his side.

This includes the party’s secretary general Marshall Dlamini, national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo, member of the provincial legislature Vuyani Pambo and provincial chair Zilindile Vena.

As proceedings commenced at 9am, the party installed a big-screen TV for its supporters stationed outside the venue to follow the sentencing proceedings. Various local and international media houses were also present inside and outside the court.

Malema was found guilty by the same court on five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, and reckless endangerment.

The charges relate to a 2018 EFF rally in Mdantsane, where the party leader was filmed firing a semi-automatic rifle in the air.

Malema described the case as a “political persecution” and vowed to appeal against the conviction.

He faces a potential prison sentence.

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