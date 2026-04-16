Independence redefined: women lead the shift in home ownership 

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Standard Bank, South Africa’s largest financier of home loans, said self-employed individuals are increasingly buying homes, with first-time buyers getting younger — a seismic shift in asset accumulation.

The bank’s data also shows a surge in single female buyers, reshaping long-standing assumptions about wealth, stability and financial independence.

New home loan registrations by women financed by Standard Bank grew by 33% in 2025.

“One of the most notable developments is the surge in single female buyers in the affordable housing sub-segment of first-time homeowners.

“Between 2024 and 2025, first-time female buyers recorded a threefold increase, a trend visible both nationally and within major provinces such as Gauteng and the Western Cape,” said Toni Anderson, head of home services at Standard Bank.

“This sharp increase reflects rising financial independence and improved access to credit for women. Seeing so many women enter the property market solo signals a shift in household dynamics and decision‑making power.”

The dominance of women in residential property ownership in South Africa marks a major shift from pre-1984, when women needed permission to buy property.

The age of first-time buyers is also rapidly declining, with the average age of first-time home buyers applying for home finance at Standard Bank in 2025 reaching 38, three years younger than it was five years ago.

“While first-time buyers may be getting younger, it’s not because homes are cheaper. In fact, in 2025, the average purchase price for first-home transactions financed by Standard Bank exceeded R1m,” the lender said.

“Affluent suburbs such as Rosebank (Joburg) and Tyger Manor (Cape Town) saw average first-time purchase prices rise to R1,369,817 and R1,685,339, respectively, while traditionally more affordable areas like Khayelitsha reflected an average of R821,633. This reflects an overall increase of roughly 5.5% in the past two years.”

Standard Bank dominates the mortgage space, in which it holds nearly half of the profit pool in South Africa despite intensified competition.

The likes of Capitec and Discovery Bank have entered the lucrative home loans market, looking to win market share.

Absa, Nedbank and FNB are also formidable players in the segment, holding double-digit market share.

Standalone properties continue to be the favoured option for consumers, with about 65% of all first-time home loans granted by Standard Bank falling in this category, with the rest being sectional title properties and a tiny portion being vacant land.

“Sectional title properties attract first-time buyers because of their relative affordability and added security. As buyers enter the market at an even younger age, these homes offer a more accessible entry point. They are also often closer to economic hubs, with lower maintenance costs and a lock-up-and-go lifestyle that suits their life stage,” Anderson said.