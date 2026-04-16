NEWS ANALYSIS | Roelf Meyer: the president’s man

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Roelf Meyer from the National Party and Cyril Ramaphosa from the ANC during the multiparty talks in Kempton Park in 1994. Picture:

Roelf Meyer steps into the most consequential diplomatic posting South Africa has to offer carrying no formal ambassadorial experience, a complicated apartheid-era past and a mandate that would test seasoned career diplomats.

Meyer is 78 and his credentials are those of a negotiator, not a diplomat.

He retired from frontline politics in 2000 and has spent the intervening decades in civil society and business. The relationship he must repair spans tariffs, the African Growth and Opportunity Act’s fragile extension, frozen aid and competing geopolitical alignments over Gaza, Russia and China.

The posting in Washington has been vacant since March last year after the Trump administration expelled Ebrahim Rasool who branded US President Donald Trump and the Maga movement as a white supremacist project.

The fallout in the relations between South Africa and the US has been severe and cumulative, including a 30% tariff on South African exports and a refugee programme catered exclusively by the US to white Afrikaners and freezing of foreign assistance to South Africa.

A privilege to meet Roelf Meyer today and learn more about the work he did to help create South Africa’s democracy. Our countries share a commitment to dialogue, democratic values, and working together to address today’s challenges. pic.twitter.com/vxZds9M9ao — U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa (@USAmbRSA) March 17, 2026

Meyer’s appointment as South Africa’s top diplomat in the US directly challenges the claim of white genocide at the hands of the government.

John Stremlau, a veteran international relations analyst who has tracked South African foreign policy since the democratic transition, told Business Day that President Cyril Ramaphosa can have full confidence in Meyer.

Stremlau notes that Meyer is a particular kind of Afrikaner, one he knows well from the democratic era, whose political biography alone dismantles the white genocide narrative. The appointment, he argues, is both symbolic and the practically wisest choice Pretoria could have made.

Dispatching an Afrikaner statesman who staked his political career on negotiating with black liberation movements punctures the white persecution narrative more effectively than any diplomatic communiqué could.

Meyer’s very presence in Washington is an argument because the man who helped write the constitution that protects all South Africans is now being sent to defend it before an administration that claims it does the opposite.

His appointment betrays the false narrative being used to justify Washington’s punitive posture toward Pretoria, Stremlau said.

Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso said that given Meyer’s journey and the “personal investment he has made in building our democracy”, he is the “right adult to place in the room to ensure we arrest any potential erosion in the relationship between Washington and Pretoria, considering the continued importance of the US as a trading partner”.

“The relationship between South Africa and the US is economically vital. The US is a major export market, source of foreign investment and a provider of employment opportunities for South Africans, with about 600 American companies operating in South Africa, many using it as a base for broader regional operations.”

Ramaphosa is betting on Meyer’s long personal rapport with him, forged across the same negotiating table where they built a democratic state together.

“Every ambassador who represents me and the country in foreign missions must comply and articulate the views of the government that sent him. If he doesn’t then he must come back,” Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

AfriForum and Solidarity, the Afrikaner civil society organisations that have been among the loudest amplifiers of the white persecution narrative in Washington, have withheld enthusiasm, wary of a figure whose democratic credentials directly undercut their lobbying position.

The EFF, consistent in its hostility to the national dialogue process, has condemned the appointment, calling it politically tone-deaf.

The DA, which has been sharply critical of South Africa’s foreign policy posture under Ramaphosa, offered a cautious welcome.

“It is critical to have a capable envoy to the US, but this must also be complemented by South Africa recommitting itself to non-alignment and upholding our constitutional values if we want to win back trust and credibility,” DA MP Ryan Smith said.