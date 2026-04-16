Oil majors’ stranglehold on SA fuel industry faces legal challenge

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Transport minister Barbara Creecy is facing a legal challenge over her decision to grant lucrative 25-year operating rights to oil majors at the Island View Precinct (IVP), South Africa’s largest hub for petroleum imports.

The IVP facility, housed in the Port of Durban, accounts for about 75% of South Africa’s petroleum imports. The country imports about 13-billion litres of crude annually and 19-billion litres of finished petroleum products.

At the heart of the legal challenge brought by Capricorn Petrochemicals is a directive issued by Creecy last year authorising Sasol Oil, Engen, Astron, TotalEnergies, Bidvest Tank Terminal, the Central Energy Fund and other players’ rights to operate chemicals and liquid bulk terminals at the Port of Durban for 25 years.

The directive formed part of a broader intervention to renew lapsed leases and stabilise operations at the precinct.

The leases had expired, with operators continuing on short-term arrangements that the government said constrained investment and operational certainty.

Creecy has defended the directive based on energy security, arguing that long-term leases would unlock investment, ensure stable fuel supply and support transformation commitments in the sector.

The directive also includes provisions for third-party access and allocates capacity to the Central Energy Fund to facilitate participation by new entrants.

Capricorn Petrochemicals, however, has now approached the high court in Pretoria to review and set aside the directive. In its founding affidavit, the company argues that the decision is “unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid” and seeks to have the directive and any agreements concluded under it overturned.

The papers state that the directive grants operating rights over liquid bulk terminals at the IVP for 25 years, effectively reallocating access to strategic port infrastructure. Capricorn argues that this constitutes a substantive allocation of rights that should have followed a competitive process rather than a ministerial directive.

National or strategic interests

At the centre of the case is Creecy’s use of section 79, a provision that allows the minister to direct Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) in limited circumstances tied to national or strategic interests. Capricorn argues that the provision was misused to allocate long-term commercial rights that should have been subject to a competitive process under section 56 of the act.

The application states that the directive effectively bypassed constitutional procurement requirements, including fairness, transparency, competitiveness and cost-effectiveness. It further argues that the minister acted outside the scope of her powers and failed to meet the jurisdictional threshold required to invoke section 79, which is described in the papers as an exceptional mechanism not intended for ordinary commercial decisions.

Capricorn also challenges the rationality of the decision, arguing that the directive was not necessary to achieve its stated objectives and does not fall within the narrow purpose for which section 79 exists. It contends that the provision was used to avoid compliance with the statutory framework governing port concessions and to facilitate the conclusion of long-term agreements outside a competitive process.

The company further attacks the process followed. It alleges that no public notice was issued and that no meaningful opportunity was provided to affected parties to make representations. Instead, the papers describe a process characterised by engagements with incumbent operators that culminated in the directive and the conclusion of 25-year agreements.

Capricorn argues that the directive entrenches the position of existing operators, many of whom were already operating under legacy arrangements at the IVP, and extends their control over the precinct for another 25 years. The application states that this limits access for new entrants and reinforces structural barriers in the fuel storage and logistics sector.

Complaints lodged with the portfolio committee on transport have raised concerns that the decision awarded long-term rights to established operators without an open process and may undermine competition and transformation objectives.

While the government has framed the directive as necessary to secure fuel supply and unlock investment, opponents argue that bypassing competitive processes risks undermining transformation objectives and reinforcing structural concentration in the fuel logistics market.

Capricorn is seeking an expedited hearing, warning that the implementation of 25-year agreements will entrench the current allocation and make any later remedy difficult.

“This is not merely a legal dispute but seems more like a confrontation over whether South Africa’s energy system will be governed by law or by entrenched power,” a Capricorn representative said.

“At stake is not merely the extension of leases but the legitimacy of how strategic national infrastructure is allocated, who controls it, and whether executive power may lawfully be used to bypass competitive processes mandated by legislation and the constitution.”