NSFAS review of loan scheme criteria on the cards

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The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is planning to review the eligibility criteria for its student loan scheme after barely more than 1,500 people qualified this year.

The figure is contained in a written reply the minister of higher education & training, Buti Manamela, gave this week to questions posed in parliament by IFP MP Sanele Zondo. It shows 26,538 students applied for NSFAS loans for 2026, but only 1,561 were successful. By contrast, NSFAS awarded about 900,000 bursaries.

“Everyone has spoken a lot about the ‘missing middle’, but it doesn’t seem to reflect in [our] figures,” said NSFAS acting CEO Waseem Carrim, referring to the government’s target market for the loan scheme.

The initiative was launched in 2024 by then-higher education & training minister Blade Nzimande and positioned as a means to support students from the “missing middle”.

These were defined as students who came from households with an annual income above the R350,000 threshold set for NSFAS bursary recipients but could not afford to self-finance their studies.

At the time, the upper household income limit for loan applications was set at R600,000, and Nzimande said an estimated 68,400 students fell into the “missing middle” category.

In January Carrim flagged concerns about the low application rate for loans, suggesting the organisation might need to step up its marketing efforts to raise awareness of the scheme.

At that stage, NSFAS had received just 12,000 student loan applications.

On Wednesday he told Business Day that NSFAS is poised to launch a public consultation process on the eligibility criteria for the loan scheme in light of the disappointing application rate and the low numbers of students who made the cut.

“The threshold for loan qualification is an annual household income between R350,000 and R600,000. We think that might be a little bit too tight, and we may have to look at raising that cap in future application cycles,” he said.

The loan scheme’s attempts to encourage students to pursue science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) subjects are also proving problematic, as the pipeline of suitable candidates is too small to meet its target, said Carrim.

NSFAS sets aside 70% of its available loan funding for students pursuing Stem disciplines, and 30% for programmes in the humanities.

“If you look at basic education … the uptake of maths and science is getting lower every year,” he said.

The matric class of 2025 scored a record pass rate of 88%, but barely a third (34%) of the 927,000 candidates who wrote matric took maths, and only 64% of them passed. The year before, 38% of matric candidates wrote maths, and 69% of them passed.

NSFAS also plans to benchmark its loan scheme against offerings from financial services institutions to gauge the extent to which it is filling a gap in the market, said Carrim.

NSFAS loans are income-contingent and are thus only repayable once a recipient begins earning a salary, said Carrim.

The interest rate on the loan is set at one percentage point below the prime lending rate, and students who achieve an average across their subjects of at least 70% and complete their degree in the minimum time are eligible for a 50% discount.