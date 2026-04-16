State urges jail term for Malema in firearm case

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EFF leader Julius Malema at his sentencing hearing in the East London Regional Court on Wednesday.

The state has asked the court to hand Julius Malema a 15-year jail sentence after he was found guilty on firearms-related charges, while his legal team has called for a non-custodial sentence.

Malema appeared for a sentencing hearing at the East London Regional Court on Wednesday. He was found guilty in January by magistrate Twanet Olivier on five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from an EFF rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in July 2018, where Malema fired a semi-automatic rifle into the air.

The state wants the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm, alternatively 10 years, along with additional penalties for the remaining counts.

Mantoa Malema, wife of EFF leader Julius Malema, outside the court in KuGompo City on Wednesday. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

As sentencing arguments unfolded, large numbers of EFF supporters arrived in the city, though fewer than for Malema’s previous appearance in January.

Police were visible across various parts of the city, including Oxford Street and the intersection of Buffalo Street and Commissioner Street near the court.

EFF supporters on Commercial Road, near the East London Regional Court. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Inside court, Malema’s legal team argued against a custodial sentence, urging the court to consider the circumstances of the incident and the nature of the offences.

Advocate Laurence Hodes, SC, for the defence, submitted that the charges arose from a single, brief incident.

Hodes argued that there had been no warning to Malema that minimum sentencing provisions could apply and that the matter should be approached on the basis that such provisions did not apply.

He submitted that cases involving the discharge of a firearm did not automatically warrant imprisonment and that courts were required to consider the specific facts of each case.

“Only a non-custodial sentence would be compatible with the principles of sentencing in South Africa,” Hodes said. “A deviation from that approach would simply show that the accused is being singled out.”

He told the court there had been no injuries or damage to property as a result of the incident.

Hodes relied on a pre-sentencing report by social worker Jessie Thompson, which recorded that Malema had discharged the firearm as a celebratory gesture and recommended the offences be treated collectively for sentencing purposes, given that they arose from a single incident.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the crowd outside East London Regional Court. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

The report proposed a non-custodial sentence, including a fine, restrictions on Malema owning a firearm and a monetary contribution to Gun Free South Africa.

The state rejected that and argued for a custodial sentence, stressing the seriousness of the offences and potential danger posed.

Advocate Joel Cesar, for the state, told the court it was not bound by the recommendations of the social worker and criticised aspects of her evidence.

“It became apparent during her cross-examination that her evidence was biased and favoured the accused,” Cesar said. “She didn’t take all the facts into consideration, such as the seriousness of the charges, the degree of danger present and that he fired 22 shots with two different calibre firearms in a very densely populated area.

“The accused also testified that he planned to possess the firearms in question.”

Ceasr said the absence of evidence from witnesses who feared for their safety did not diminish the seriousness of the conduct.“His intention was clear. He was going to do what he wanted to do irrespective of the danger that posed.”

Cesar criticised Malema’s conduct during the proceedings.

“He blames everybody for his actions,” he said. “The accused has treated these proceedings with contempt. He fabricated a false account of a ‘toy gun’ that was comprehensively dismantled by the overwhelming evidence at trial. He refused to co-operate with investigators. He characterised this prosecution as an ‘abuse of the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority]’.

“This court must now ensure that justice is done, not because the accused is prominent, but because the rule of law requires that every person who commits a serious offence faces a serious consequence.”

Sentencing is expected on Thursday.