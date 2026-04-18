Suspended Ekurhuleni top cop arrested

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The individual is the 14th person to be arrested in direct connection with the Madlanga commission’s investigations and findings.

A witness who previously appeared at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in relation to Ekurhuleni matters has been arrested.

According to Sowetan’s sources, the suspect has been charged with defeating the ends of justice, among other things.

“The accused previously appeared at the commission to speak about the blue lights that were fitted in Vusimusi ”Cat" Matlala’s fleet," the source said.

The suspect is said to have contributed to the alleged corrupt activities of the metro police in Ekurhuleni and has been getting protection from municipal managers.

Another source told Sowetan the suspect was arrested by the Madlanga commission task team whose mandate is to investigate, fast-track, and prosecute cases of corruption, fraud, and murder involving officials and organised crime.

The individual is the 14th person to be arrested in direct connection with the Madlanga commission’s investigations and findings.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “The SAPS’ Madlanga task team has arrested a 50-year-old senior municipal official for fraud, corruption and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice. The official was arrested this morning [Saturday] at his home in Gauteng.”

She said the arrest emanates from an ongoing investigation into corruption in the Ekurhuleni metro police.

“No further comment will be provided on the merits of the case at this stage.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan