Trump announces reforms to accelerate access to psychedelic drug treatments

By Stephen Nellis and Trevor Hunnicutt
US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced reforms intended to speed up access to medical research and treatment based on psychedelic drugs.
Trump planned to sign an executive order that would direct the US Food and Drug Administration to expedite review of drugs such as ibogaine, a drug that US military veteran groups have said can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
At an event in the Oval Office, US federal officials said that the reforms would pave the way for the drugs, which can cause hallucinations and are largely illegal, to be reclassified after successful clinical trials. Trump also said the US would dedicate $50m to federal research into ibogaine.
Reuters
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