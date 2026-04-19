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DJs, drug wars: what Cat told me

DJ Vettys’s lucky escape from wave of killings after theft of big coke haul

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika

Investigations Editor

Sipho Masondo

Sipho Masondo

DJ Sumbody's family will honour the late star's life.
Popular DJ and club owner Oupa Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, was killed in November 2022. File photo. (Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

An explosive affidavit from a popular DJ who survived an attempted assassination has lifted the lid on a high-stakes world of drug-dealing centred on South Africa’s night-club scene, in which gang bosses routinely order hits against anyone who gets on the wrong side of them.

Following years of speculation that the November 2022 killing of popular DJ and club owner Oupa Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, was drug-related, the Sunday Times can exclusively reveal the link to a consignment of drugs stolen from a police station in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a police witness with direct knowledge of events leading to the murder in Woodmead, Johannesburg, Sefoka might have died for simply having made an introduction.

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