Iran executes two men for ‘spy network’ ties to Israel

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The Supreme Court upheld the death sentences of two men for alleged ties to Mossad. They were convicted of 'enmity against God' and collaborating with hostile groups.

Iran executed two men convicted of co-operating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the country, the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday.

Mizan said the two, identified as Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, were accused of belonging to a spy network linked to Mossad and had received training abroad, including in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

They had been convicted on charges including “enmity against God” and co-operation with hostile groups, and their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out, Mizan reported.

Reuters