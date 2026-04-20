Private sector push needed to fast-track FMD mass vaccination

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The current FMD vaccination strategy risks failing to contain the spread of the disease, a group has said.

A livestock industry grouping has called for urgent changes to South Africa’s response to the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, warning that the current vaccination strategy risks failing to contain the spread of the disease and could result in significant economic harm across the agricultural sector.

FMD Response SA, a collective representing 250 beef, dairy and pork farmers, said the government’s stated aim of vaccinating 80% of the national herd within a year would be insufficient to stop transmission. Instead, the group argues that herd immunity can only be achieved through a tightly co-ordinated mass vaccination campaign conducted within a six-to-eight-week window.

The organisation said international experience, including in countries such as Brazil and Argentina, shows synchronised vaccination at scale is required to effectively control and eradicate FMD. Without this approach, it warned that partial or staggered vaccination risks ongoing reinfection cycles.

FMD Response SA spokesperson Andrew Morphew said the existing system lacks the operational capacity to deliver vaccinations at the required pace.

“The system cannot physically deliver 80% vaccine coverage within the required eight-week window,” Morphew said. “Partial and piecemeal vaccination against FMD will perpetuate reinfection. A goal of simply vaccinating 80% of cattle by the end of the year will have almost no meaningful effect.”

Synchronised vaccination at scale is required to effectively control and eradicate FMD.

According to the group, only 4-million vaccine doses have been imported in the four months since the national vaccination programme was announced, against an estimated requirement of 14-million doses for the current vaccination cycle. Cattle require two vaccinations per year, implying an annual requirement of about 28-million doses.

While the department of agriculture published a Section 10 vaccination framework on April 10 allowing for private sector involvement in principle, FMD Response SA said the system is overly centralised and constrained by administrative processes. It warned that these limitations could undermine the speed and scale required for an effective response.

In its submission on the framework, the group raised several concerns, including the absence of a clear plan for securing vaccine supply and delivering vaccinations at scale. It also cautioned against allowing a single entity to control procurement and distribution, arguing that this would create systemic risk, reduce effectiveness and increase costs.

The organisation is calling for direct private sector participation in both procurement and distribution, stating that this would enable faster rollout and reduce pressure on state systems.

FMD Response SA warned that without rapid implementation of a mass vaccination campaign, many livestock operations could become financially unviable, with broader implications for employment, input costs and food prices. The group said the effects would be particularly severe in rural areas such as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, where cattle farming plays a central economic role.

“The science is clear,” Morphew said. “Only 80% of the herd vaccinated within two months can avert disaster. There is no such thing as a 50% pass rate for FMD-free status. Without co-ordinated timing, national immunity cannot form.”