State wants jail terms, R2m fines for inciting land invasions

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Under the proposed amendments, people who organise land invasions, even where no money changes hands, could face fines and imprisonment, not exceeding two years.

The government has moved to clamp down on people who incite land invasions, proposing a R2m fine or direct imprisonment for the offence.

In an effort to rein in land and property grabs and protect land rights, the department of human settlements is seeking to amend the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act.

Under the proposed amendments, people who organise land invasions, even where no money changes hands, could face fines and imprisonment, not exceeding two years. The criteria courts must consider when granting eviction orders would also be revised.

The proposed amendment, already approved by the cabinet, seeks to shield private property owners and municipalities from unlawful land and property grabs — the prevalence of which has hurt the country’s property rights image.

The amendments state that no person may “incite, arrange, organise or permit any person to occupy land without the consent of the owner, organ of state or person in charge of that land”.

“If the court determines that the occupier is an unlawful occupier, as defined in this act, the court may choose to grant an eviction order without requiring the municipality or any organ of state to provide alternative accommodation or land.”

The proposed amendments could put the state on a collision course with the EFF. The party has previously called on supporters to trespass on and occupy private property.

In 2017, AfriForum interdicted EFF’s calls for land occupation. The interdict was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeals in 2023.

“The proposed amendment seeks to empower municipalities, state entities and private property owners to respond more decisively to illegal occupations and evictions,” the department of human settlements said. It will strengthen our ability to address individuals and organised groups who are responsible for orchestrating these invasions.”

“As part of this process, we have reviewed key provisions of the current Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act of 1998.

“One of the major challenges identified is the inconsistent interpretation of this law, which often leads to lengthy legal processes and increased costs. The new bill aims to close these gaps, thus providing greater clarity for everyone involved.”

The South African Local Government Association welcomed the proposed amendments, saying the status quo was open to abuse.

“Municipalities have expressed concerns about ambiguities and practical challenges in the implementation of the act, particularly in the context of rising levels of land invasions, informal settlements and the need to balance various constitutional rights, including the right to shelter, the right to property rights and a safe, healthy environment,” the organisation said.