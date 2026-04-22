Transnet flags procurement failures and rising debt in Scopa briefing

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State-owned freight and logistics company Transnet on Tuesday told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that persistent procurement failures, rising irregular expenditure, declining rail volumes and a growing debt burden continue to constrain its recovery.

This is so even as the entity shows limited signs of financial stabilisation.

In a presentation to the committee,group CEO Michelle Phillipsoutlined the scale of its operational and financial deterioration, linking governance failures and infrastructure constraints to reduced capacity across its rail and port network.

A central issue was the disputed R42.9bn in irregular expenditure linked to the procurement of 1,064 locomotives, which remains unresolved with the auditor-general.

The amount relates largely to legacy contracts and continues to weigh on Transnet’s audit outcomes, with the expenditure still classified as irregular pending legal and recovery processes.

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Transnet told Scopa that irregular expenditure remains a persistent problem though it has declined in the most recent financial year. The entity reported irregular expenditure of R3.16bn in 2024/25, down from about R3.8bn in the previous year, with most of the remaining balance linked to legacy, multi-year contracts rather than new cases.

The committee heard that procurement failures have had a “direct and material impact” on operational performance, with repeated instances of high-value contracts flagged for irregularities, including contracts exceeding R300m where procurement processes were not properly followed. These failures delayed maintenance and supply agreements, reducing locomotive availability and constraining network capacity.

The presentation highlighted the extensive use of procurement deviations, including sole-source and emergency procurement, often linked to derailments, infrastructure failures and system compatibility requirements.

While Transnet said some of these were operationally necessary, it acknowledged that they increase governance risks and require tighter oversight.

Operational data presented to Scopa showed a sharp decline in freight rail volumes over recent years, falling from 226.3-million tonnes in 2017/18 to 149.5-million tonnes in 2022/23. Phillips attributed this decline to infrastructure failures, locomotive shortages and maintenance backlogs, which have reduced network reliability and capacity.

She told the committee that the deterioration reflects “a convergence of a number of these factors” that “compound one another, reducing network capacity, constraining investment and … limiting Transnet’s ability to meet its national mandate”. She said infrastructure deterioration remains a central constraint, noting that “the track continues to decline” while equipment shortages have further reduced output, with “377 locomotives out of service” at peak.

Security-related disruptions were also highlighted, with Transnet reporting a 179% increase in security incidents over five years and more than a 1,000% increase in cable theft. These incidents have damaged infrastructure, disrupted operations and increased maintenance costs, further weakening performance across the network.

The presentation linked these operational challenges directly to financial performance. Transnet reported revenue of R82.7bn for 2024/25, but still recorded a net loss of R1.9bn reflecting ongoing cost pressures and reduced volumes despite improvements in cost management.

Over a longer period, the entity’s debt has risen significantly, increasing to about R144bn, with annual finance costs of R14bn-R15bn, placing sustained pressure on its balance sheet and limiting its ability to reinvest in infrastructure.

Phillips said these constraints have resulted in “insufficient free cash flow for capital investment”, adding that Transnet is unable to generate enough revenue internally to fund required upgrades. She also pointed to the broader economic impact, noting estimates that as much as R1bn a day may be lost if the logistics system is not stabilised.

Over the next five years, the entity faces funding needs of about R21.6bn, capital investment requirements of R129bn and debt maturities of R91.6bn. To address this, it is pursuing a shift towards a blended funding model, including increased borrowing, government guarantees and expanded private sector participation in rail and port operations.