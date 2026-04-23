Creecy opens draft rail masterplan for public input

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Transport minister Barbara Creecy has opened the draft National Rail Master Plan for public consultation, setting out a long-term framework to reposition rail at the centre of South Africa’s transport and logistics system.

The draft plan, approved by the cabinet on April 1, seeks to rebuild both freight and passenger rail capacity, address infrastructure constraints and shift a greater share of transport from road to rail. Creecy said the plan “aims to position rail as the backbone of South Africa’s logistics and transport ecosystem”, adding an improved rail network would benefit households, communities and the broader economy.

The minister outlined the scale of the shortfall in freight rail. About 165-million tonnes of freight are moved annually on the Transnet rail network while research indicates demand is closer to 280-million tonnes. This gap, she said, has direct economic consequences, including the loss of foreign exchange earnings and job losses when mining and agricultural products cannot be transported affordably and on time.

The shift away from rail has also contributed to congestion, road deterioration and safety concerns, while increasing transport costs and reducing overall efficiency across the economy. The broader policy objective to increase rail’s share of freight aligns with government targets to expand volumes on the Transnet network significantly over the medium term.

A similar pattern is evident in passenger rail. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has restored operations on 37 of 40 priority commuter corridors and is expected to carry about 116-million passenger journeys this year. This remains below the government’s five-year target of 600-million journeys, a target that has been reiterated in broader transport planning frameworks.

Creecy said the shortfall reflects ongoing infrastructure constraints and the need for further investment, particularly in signalling systems, which remain a critical limitation on network capacity. She added that an effective commuter rail system would reduce household transport costs, improve take-home pay, shorten commuting times and expand access to jobs and services, particularly for low-income communities.

The draft master plan sets out a comprehensive framework for rail development, covering freight, commuter and long-distance passenger services. It maps constraints and opportunities across the network, identifies areas requiring infrastructure reinforcement and expansion, and proposes a phased investment approach over the short, medium and long term.

A central objective is to rebalance freight distribution from road to rail while maintaining an integrated transport system in which trucking, buses and the taxi industry continue to play a role.

Creecy emphasised that the plan is not intended to replace other modes of transport but to restore rail to its appropriate position within the broader system. This approach is consistent with wider rail reform efforts aimed at improving efficiency and enabling greater private sector participation in operations while infrastructure remains state owned.

In terms of implementation, the plan adopts a dual approach that combines the optimisation of existing infrastructure with targeted expansion. This includes a brownfield strategy to rehabilitate and upgrade rail assets in order to minimise costs, alongside greenfield developments where new corridors are economically viable and aligned with technological advances in global rail systems.

The intention, Creecy said, is to build a “resilient, adaptable, dynamic and scalable” rail network capable of supporting long-term economic and social development, in line with a broader continental shift towards modernised and integrated rail systems.

The financial scale of the plan is substantial. At present prices, full implementation is expected to require a combined public and private investment of about R2-trillion over the next 30 years. Economic modelling presented by the department indicates that for every R1m invested in rail infrastructure, GDP could increase by about R4.3m.

This level of investment is expected to stimulate activity across multiple sectors, including steel, cement, logistics and engineering, while also supporting job creation and increasing household income.

A feature of the plan is a shift towards more inclusive and consultative planning. Creecy said the process would extend beyond traditional state-owned entity and commercial considerations to incorporate a broader range of stakeholder perspectives from the outset.

She emphasised that public participation would play a decisive role in shaping the final plan, stating that stakeholder input would determine whether the document becomes a practical framework for implementation or remains an unused policy proposal.

To facilitate this process, the department of transport has launched a centralised web-based platform hosting the draft plan. The platform includes GIS mapping, interactive tools and supporting documentation to enable detailed engagement with the proposals.

Members of the public and stakeholders can use the platform to review the plan and submit comments, while additional in-person consultations will be held across all provinces with industry groups, organised labour, commuter organisations and the private sector. The department will publish details of consultation dates and venues on its website.

Public consultation is scheduled to conclude in July 2026, after which submissions will be incorporated into a revised version of the plan for final approval by the cabinet. Looking ahead, Creecy said the department will establish a dedicated rail planning function responsible for maintaining a comprehensive database on passenger and freight flows, network capacity, asset condition and rolling stock.

This will allow the master plan to be updated annually and reviewed every five years, ensuring that it remains responsive to changing economic conditions and transport needs.

Creecy said the success of the National Rail Master Plan would depend on sustained investment, institutional capacity and meaningful public engagement, adding that the objective is to create an integrated transport system in which rail delivers lower costs, safer and faster journeys, and more reliable freight movement across the country.