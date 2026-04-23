Cyril Ramaphosa suspends Fannie Masemola as SA police commissioner

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President Cyril Ramaphosa and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola arriving at the funeral service for Pravin Gordhan. File picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed national police commissioner Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension, making him the fourth permanent head of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to be removed or suspended before completing a term in office.

An acting commissioner, Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, has been appointed. She is currently the CFO for the SAPS.

“In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role that the national commissioner of police plays in leading the fight against crime, I have agreed with Gen Masemola that he be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case to ensure stability and continuity in the South African police force,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa made the announcement at the Union Buildings alongside acting police minister Firoz Cachalia. The suspension takes effect immediately pending the outcome of a formal process, which is still to be determined.

Masemola appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday on four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act in connection with the awarding of a R360m SAPS health services tender to Medicare24 Tshwane District, a company owned by alleged organised crime boss Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

His case will be joined to Matlala’s and 15 co-accused in his next court appearance on May 13.

Masemola maintained his innocence after Tuesday’s appearance.

“I have not committed corruption … I know I am not guilty and I have done nothing wrong,” he told reporters.

The announcement on Thursday follows weeks of public pressure after the court summons was issued in March.

Multiple political parties and civil society organisations had called for the suspension in recent days. The chair of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, urged the president to act without delay. The DA formally called for a fitness-of-office inquiry under the SAPS Act.

Masemola was appointed commissioner in April 2022. He had publicly stated his intention to complete his term, due to end in 2027, noting the pattern of premature departures by his predecessors.

A number of his predecessors left office under a cloud.

Riah Phiyega was suspended in 2015 over the Marikana massacre and found unfit for office.

Bheki Cele was fired in 2012 for gross misconduct related to an unlawful property lease.

Jackie Selebi was convicted of corruption in 2010 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.