EDITORIAL | Malema’s sentence tests South Africa’s commitment to law and order

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The question confronting South Africa is not reducible to personalities or political loyalties. It is, fundamentally, a question about the kind of order the country is prepared to enforce and the standards it is willing to uphold when those standards become uncomfortable. It is also about whether EFF leader Julius Malema, a popular leader in the body politic, is fit for the public offices he occupies.

The conviction and sentencing of Malema to five years’ imprisonment for unlawfully discharging a firearm at a political rally brings that question into focus. He was found guilty on multiple counts under the Firearms Control Act, including unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging it in a public space.

The reaction has followed familiar lines. Supporters frame the case as political persecution, while critics focus on the conduct itself. That divide misses the central issue. The question is not whether Malema is supported or opposed. It is whether the law applies in the same way to him as it would to anyone else.

Malema has been granted leave to appeal his sentence and remains free while that process unfolds. He continues to serve as an MP and a member of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC). Malema’s appeal may run through higher courts before a final outcome is reached. If the five-year sentence is upheld, the constitution is clear: a sentence of more than 12 months without the option of a fine disqualifies a person from parliament.

This is where consistency becomes important. The legal process allows for appeal, but it does not suspend the principle of accountability. It delays the consequence; it does not remove it. A system that applies its rules only when convenient does not create order. It weakens it.

There is also an attempt to reduce the conduct to symbolism. That does not withstand scrutiny. The offence exists because of the risk involved. The law does not wait for injury or death before it acts; it intervenes because the potential for harm is inherent.

If the conduct in question is excused or minimised, the implications are not abstract. It lowers the standard for what is considered acceptable in public life. It shifts the boundary between recklessness and consequence. The law is designed to prevent the point at which such behaviour results in irreversible harm. Diluting that standard invites escalation.

The institutional dimension sharpens the issue further. Malema serves on the JSC, which recommends judicial appointments and assesses the fitness of those who interpret and apply the law. He also sits on parliament’s committee on the presidency, which exercises oversight over the executive. These roles depend on credibility, judgment and adherence to constitutional norms.

A conviction for unlawful and reckless conduct creates a direct tension with those responsibilities. It does not automatically remove him while the appeal is under way, but it does raise a substantive question about fitness for office. Institutional credibility depends on alignment between role and conduct.

South Africa has long struggled with uneven enforcement of its laws, particularly where political power is involved. This case has triggered such a strong reaction because it disrupts that pattern. It places the system in a position where it must either follow through or retreat.

Following through is not without cost. It is politically disruptive and contested. It may be unpopular in parts of the electorate. But it is precisely these decisions that shape whether the country moves towards a more ordered and predictable system. Difficult enforcement is not a failure of the law; it is its test.

What is at stake is not a single individual or a single case, but whether South Africa is prepared to accept the consequences of applying its own rules. Those consequences are often uncomfortable, but also necessary.