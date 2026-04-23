Justice cluster’s plan to unify SA’s crime response

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Deputy president Paul Mashatile says the new criminal justice reform programme will help integrate policing, intelligence, prosecution, courts and correctional services to ensure a coherent response to crime.

The reform programme will prioritise institutional rebuilding, strengthening governance, improving co-ordination and digitising case-flow management.

Responding to a written parliamentary question from MK party MP Bongani Mkongi, Mashatile said the reform agenda is being driven by the justice, crime prevention & security cluster, with oversight from the cabinet.

Targeted interventions include leadership stabilisation, merit-based appointments, and strengthening investigative and forensic capacity within the police service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. They also include a radical overhaul of the intelligence structures, enhanced vetting and lifestyle audits, and reinforcing oversight bodies such as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

These, he said, need improved resourcing, legislative support and operational independence.

Anti-corruption bodies, including the National Prosecuting Authority, Special Investigating Unit and Asset Forfeiture Unit, are working within the cluster to improve accountability, align investigations with prosecutions and strengthen asset recovery.

The cluster was established to address fragmentations across departments and ensure the criminal justice system operates as a single, co-ordinated system rather than as separate institutions with overlapping mandates. Over time it has evolved into the primary mechanism through which government aligns policy, operations and resources across the security cluster.

The reform effort is informed by the judicial commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, commonly referred as the Madlanga commission.

The commission, chaired by retired justice Mbuyiseni Madlanga and assisted by advocates Sesi Baloyi and Sandile Khumalo, is investigating failures within law enforcement and related institutions.

Mashatile said the cluster will monitor the implementation of the programme against timelines and measurable outcomes.