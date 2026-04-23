National Assembly approves shortlist for lotteries board chair

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The move advances the process to fill a key governance position at the entity.

The National Assembly has adopted a report recommending three candidates for appointment as chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission board, advancing the process to fill a key governance position at the entity.

The report, compiled by parliament’s portfolio committee on trade, industry & competition, was approved with 218 members voting in favour and 59 against.

The committee has recommended Tembinkosi Bonakele, Mpho Mosing and Lufuno Nevondwe to the minister of trade, industry & competition, who will make the final appointment.

The three candidates achieved the highest scores during the interview process, met all legislative requirements and were vetted by the State Security Agency. The committee has further advised that the minister consider conducting a probity assessment, as provided for in section 3A(2) of the Lotteries Act, before finalising the appointment.

The vacancy arises as part of the process to appoint a chairperson to the National Lotteries Commission board in terms of the Lotteries Act. The act requires that candidates be publicly nominated and that the relevant committee of the National Assembly recommend suitable candidates to the minister following a transparent process.

In line with the legislation, parliament shortlists and recommends candidates, after which the minister exercises executive authority in making the final appointment. The process has included public nominations, shortlisting, security vetting and formal interviews conducted by the committee.

The National Lotteries Commission is a schedule 3A public entity established in terms of the Lotteries Act to regulate the national lottery and raise funds for good causes. It is governed by a board appointed by the minister, with the chairperson playing a central oversight role.

Sustained scrutiny

The appointment comes at a critical moment for the National Lotteries Commission. The entity has faced sustained scrutiny in recent years over governance failures and the allocation of lottery funds, with investigations highlighting concerns about the use of grant funding.

The broader context also includes heightened parliamentary and public attention on the lottery system, including the awarding of the national lottery licence and concerns about transparency in the sector.

In its statement, the committee said it was satisfied that the selection process had been thorough and transparent and that the shortlisted candidates possess the requisite experience and integrity to lead the board.

The minister is not bound to appoint any of the three recommended candidates but must consider the National Assembly’s report before making a final determination.