State locks in December 2027 deadline for Eskom grid separation

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The Transmission System Operator will own and control the country’s electricity grid, run system operations, manage the wholesale electricity market and act as a central purchasing agent. Picture:

The government’s December 2027 target for establishing a fully independent electricity transmission operator is now backed by a structured process after months of internal disagreement that came close to derailing the reform.

The Transmission System Operator will own and control the country’s electricity grid, run system operations, manage the wholesale electricity market and act as a central purchasing agent.

A task team under the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom), chaired by National Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse, has set two deadlines for the process, including a high-level proposal to President Cyril Ramaphosa by end-May and a detailed implementation plan with full timeframes by end-August.

In December 2025, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa proposed a revised unbundling plan that would have kept the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) in Eskom Holdings, leaving transmission assets under Eskom’s control.

Business Leadership South Africa and Business Unity South Africa wrote to Ramaphosa warning of investor concern over the revised plan and arguing that keeping Eskom in control of the grid while it competed as a generator created an obvious conflict of interest.

Ramaphosa overruled the minister in his state of the nation address in February, saying the government was establishing a fully independent state-owned transmission entity that would have ownership and control of transmission assets and be responsible for operating the electricity market.

The Necom task team has since worked through 10 guiding principles, the most consequential of which is that the operator will own and control transmission assets.

During the latest Operation Vulindlela Phase Two on Wednesday, project manager in the office of the presidency Rudi Dicks said all stakeholders are aligned on that outcome.

The remaining principles cover maintaining energy security, preserving Eskom’s balance sheet during the transition, enabling grid investment, protecting lenders, avoiding fiscal risk and keeping electricity costs affordable.

“You cannot have an entity that is a subsidiary. If you want to create a competitive market for generators to participate in, you cannot have an entity that is also a participant,” he said.

“For us to create market conditions for competition and eventually bring it down to price, we have to create a separate, completely independent entity, which is a system operator to be able to run the market.

“Once we present this to the president, it spells out quite clearly how we get to an outcome that is a separation.”

Abruptly carving transmission assets out of Eskom’s financial web threatens creditor agreements and worsens fiscal risks. Ramokgopa’s December proposal was partly an attempt to manage those risks.

International lenders in the International Partners Group viewed channelling billions of dollars into an Eskom subsidiary as highly undesirable and the subsidiary approach almost jeopardised the initial $8.3bn in concessional funding tied to the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Ramaphosa’s intervention led the group to express renewed confidence in the process.

The NTCSA has a R440bn transmission development plan requiring 14,000km of new high-voltage lines over the next decade. Without an independent balance sheet and clean credit rating, raising that capital becomes much harder.

The Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, which came into force in January 2025, gives the government five years to establish a fully independent operator. The December 2027 target is before that deadline.