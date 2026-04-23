Trump considers expanding US refugee scheme for white South Africans

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US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau and deputy secretary of the department of homeland security Troy Edgar meet the first group of white South Africans granted refugee status, Dulles International Airport, Virginia, on May 12 2025. Picture: REUTERS/

The Trump administration is considering more than doubling its annual refugee admissions cap to allow more white South Africans into the US, according to a report obtained by Reuters citing three people familiar with the matter.

Under proposals being discussed internally, the current refugee ceiling of 7,500 for the 2026 fiscal year could be increased by as many as 10,000 places, significantly expanding a programme that has already been largely directed at applicants of Afrikaner descent. Afrikaners and other white South Africans constitute about 7% of the population, according to StatsSA census data.

US President Donald Trump, who returned to office in January 2025, initially paused refugee admissions from around the world. Weeks later, he issued an executive order prioritising the resettlement of European-descended Afrikaners, arguing that they face race-based persecution in South Africa.

The South African government has consistently rejected these claims, stating that there is no evidence of systematic persecution against white citizens and that the premise of the programme is factually inaccurate.

Read: Non-interference is golden rule, Cyril Ramaphosa tells new diplomats to SA

The US Refugee Admissions Program, established in 1980 following displacement crises in Vietnam and Cambodia, has historically been used to provide protection to vulnerable populations globally.

However, under the current administration, it has been used almost exclusively to resettle white South Africans, marking a significant departure from its traditional humanitarian scope.

US state department figures show that about 4,500 South Africans have already been admitted as refugees in the first six months of the current fiscal year, placing the programme on track to exceed the existing cap.

By contrast, only three refugees from other countries were admitted during the same period.

According to the Reuters report, an internal US government email showed that at least four South Africans who were granted refugee status have since returned to South Africa, in some cases due to family or personal considerations.

Speaking to Business Day, AfriForum spokesperson Ernst van Zyl disputed this claim, saying there is “no evidence” of Afrikaners who took up the refugee offer returning to South Africa.

He said the claim stems from a separate Reuters article that referred to returning expatriates rather than refugees.

Van Zyl also said that AfriForum had not been in contact with US officials regarding a possible expansion of the programme.

He said the organisation remains focused on its stated objective of securing “a prosperous, safe future for Afrikaners in South Africa”, but does not oppose the existence of the US refugee pathway for those affected by farm attacks or what it describes as discriminatory policies.

The White House declined to comment directly on the reported expansion, referring queries to the state department.

A state department spokesperson did not confirm or deny whether discussions were under way, stating that any decision to raise the refugee admissions cap would be announced “at the appropriate time”, and that figures currently in circulation remain speculative.

The current refugee ceiling of 7,500 for fiscal year 2026 represents a sharp reduction from the 125,000 annual cap set under former US president Joe Biden, reflecting a broader restructuring of US refugee policy under the Trump administration.

Alongside the proposed expansion for South Africans, US officials are also considering extending refugee eligibility to other groups, including religious minorities from Iran and individuals from countries that were part of the former Soviet Union under the Lautenberg programme, according to people familiar with the discussions.