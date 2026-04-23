Unions say Gold Fields can afford double-digit pay rise

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The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the United Association of South Africa (Uasa) say JSE-listed gold miner Gold Fields can afford their joint wage demands owing to the surge in the gold price, among other factors.

The unions initially demanded a 15% wage increase, which has been revised down to 13% or consumer price inflation (CPI), whichever is greater, over two years for category 4-8 workers representing the lowest-paid, entry-level, unskilled, and semi-skilled employees, both underground and on the surface. For the third year, the unions want a 12% pay hike or CPI, whichever is greater.

The 13% pay hike demand for miners, artisans, and officials has been revised down to 11% or CPI over two years and 10% or CPI in the final year of the agreement.

In documents seen by Business Day, the employer is offering a 5.2% wage increase in the first year for category 4-8 workers and CPI plus 1% capped at a maximum of 6% for the second and third years.

For miners, artisans and officials, Gold Fields is offering a 4.5% increase in the first year and CPI capped at a maximum of 5.5% in 2027 and 2028. The inflation rate is hovering around 3%.

“The company can afford the unions’ demands given the massive economies of scale that the company has, which are unmatched in conventional mining. The ore body, FULCO, life of mine, bulk mechanised mining, and millions of rands that the company makes because of the surge in gold price,” NUM and Uasa said in a document they presented during the third round of wage talks in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

They are making millions of rands, so it doesn’t make sense that the company must play hardball. They paid very good dividends to investors. The workers deserve good salary increases and benefits — Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM national spokesperson

Full Calendar Operations (FULCO) at Gold Fields refers to a continuous operating schedule designed to maximise production and asset utilisation.

“The company is not a conventional mine, as such; to benchmark with conventional mining is defeating the purpose of negotiating in good faith, as comparisons between these mining conventions are poles apart,” the unions said.

“Putting conditions to offers made to the extent of withdrawing those offers is not negotiating in good faith and [is] tantamount to putting the other party under duress. We hope parties, in the spirit of cooperation and constructive engagements, will amicably reach mutual outcomes that will benefit all.”

NUM national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the unions were very worried the company “is playing hardball” during a time when the gold price was doing well in the international markets.

The spot price of gold was about R78,378.66 per ounce in South Africa, while global prices were around $2,313–$2,330 per ounce.

“They are making millions of rands, so it doesn’t make sense that the company must play hardball. They paid very good dividends to investors. The workers deserve good salary increases and benefits. The stability at Gold Fields’ South Deep mine is [largely driven by] workers, who want to continue working for the company’s success in a happy environment,” Mammburu said.

Responding to Business Day, the company said: “We confirm that wage talks with representative unions at South Deep are continuing. Negotiations are scheduled to continue in May and, in the spirit of constructive engagement, we will not be commenting on any details outside of these negotiations.”