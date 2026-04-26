SA draws line on summit ‘summoning’ culture

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President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the ​Johannesburg Expo Centre for the G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2025. File phoito.

Pretoria is growing increasingly weary of European and other developed countries “summoning” African heads of state under the guise of hosting summits.

According to South African diplomats, there is a rising sense of discomfort at what is perceived as the treatment of Africa as a single entity, with dozens of leaders called and addressed by individual European nations.

This, they say, is one of the reasons why President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided not to attend the France-Africa summit in Nairobi next month.

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