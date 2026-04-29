Compensation Fund shows improvement after years of maladministration, says labour minister

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Employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth says there have been significant improvements in the functioning of the Compensation Fund, which for many years has been a source of frustration for medical service providers due to long delays in the processing and payment of claims.

Employers contribute monthly to the fund, paying R12.3bn in the 2024/25 financial year during which R3.7bn was paid out in medical benefits. The fund pays for claims for occupational diseases and injuries suffered at work. Its assets are managed by the Public Investment Corporation.

The minister said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele the fund “is now operating on a sustainable and improved footing, both financially and operationally. It is no longer operating in a recovery phase. While the fund previously experienced historical governance, systems and operational weaknesses, these conditions have been stabilised.”

Mokwele wanted to know whether the fund’s long-term liabilities, such as permanent disability and occupational disease claims, had been fully provided for. He noted that though it had shown progress in backlog reduction and in the adjudication of claims it remained vulnerable as the delay in processing of medical invoices presented reputational, legal and liquidity risks.

The minister said the fund remained adequately capitalised, with sufficient assets to meet all present and long‑term statutory obligations, including long‑term liabilities such as permanent disability and occupational disease claims.

“These liabilities are fully and conservatively provided for through regular actuarial valuations, which confirm that the Compensation Fund’s asset base exceeds its projected liabilities, providing assurance of long‑term financial sustainability," she said.

Total liabilities amount to R36bn ― R13.27bn for outstanding claims and R22.8bn as the capitalised value of pensions, while reserves amounted to R160bn.

Meth said there had been material improvements in medical invoice processing with the fund processing just more than R1m medical invoices annually.

“Focused operational interventions have resulted in improved turnaround times, strengthened validation controls and enhanced payment throughput. While legacy backlogs created reputational and legal risk in the past, these risks are now being actively mitigated and invoice processing has moved onto a more stable and predictable trajectory.

“In addition, the Compensation Fund has implemented innovations in medical claims rules to modernise and strengthen medical claims management. These include clearer and more standardised billing rules, enhanced tariff alignment, improved clinical and administrative validation requirements and tighter controls to prevent duplicate, irregular or non‑compliant claims. These reforms are aimed at improving accuracy, reducing disputes, accelerating payment cycles and protecting the fund against fraud and abuse."

The minister said historical delays in medical invoice payments were not caused by asset or liquidity constraints but by systems and process inefficiencies, which were now being addressed through rule reform, strengthening of operations and information and communication technology modernisation.

“We shall continue to exercise oversight to ensure that these reforms are sustained, that service delivery to injured workers and medical service providers continues to improve and that the fund maintains its financial strength and institutional stability,” Meth said.