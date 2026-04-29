Exporters battling to get bank finance will get a boost through proposed eximbank

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A fully fledged South African export-import bank is being planned by the state-owned Export Credit Insurance Corporation (ECIC) to increase the funding available to exporters, especially small and medium enterprises which cannot access bank finance.

The proposed bank, which will hopefully be launched in the 2027/28 financial year after the completion of a feasibility study and the passage of the required legislation by parliament, would provide direct export credit lending, buyer’s credit, working capital for small and medium enterprises, trade finance lines and climate-aligned project finance, MPs were told on Wednesday.

The ECIC provides political and commercial risk insurance to South African exporters of goods and related services. Export insurance provides financial protection against various risks associated with international trade such as non-payment by buyers, damage or loss of goods during transportation and political risks related to war, terrorism and expropriation.

ECIC acting CEO Ntshengedzeni Maphula highlighted the need for a South African export-import bank during a presentation to parliament’s trade, industry & competition committee.

“South Africa’s trade finance ecosystem exhibits significant market failures that constrain export growth and limit access for small, medium and micro enterprises,” Maphula told MPs.

”Five percent of South African exporters (less than 200 companies) contribute 95% of total exports. These exports are concentrated in the automotive, mining and agriculture sectors.

“South Africa has by far the most untapped export potential of any African country ― about $75bn, or 20% of the country’s current GDP, according to the latest RMB ‘Where to Invest in Africa’ report."

Trade finance gap

Maphula said South Africa faced a critical trade finance gap of about R151.2bn that severely constrained export growth and economic development.

South Africa acceded as a class A shareholder of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in February thereby gaining access to an $8bn country package to support industrialisation, infrastructure development and regional integration. The accession affords South Africa greater influence over the bank’s governance and strategic direction.

Questioned by DA trade, industry & competition spokesperson Toby Chance as to why South Africa needed its own export-import bank when it could access the Afreximbank, ECIC chair Delia Ndlovu said South Africa needed its own export-import bank which would play a distinct and complementary role to that of Afreximbank, providing domestic anchoring to mobilise capital for emerging businesses usually rejected by commercial banks.

The ECIC can now provide guarantees to derisk an international transaction, but with a lending arm it would be able, for example, to partner with a development finance institution to co-finance a company in such a deal.

“An eximbank in South Africa would ensure speed and proximity to market, ensure that decisions are taken closer to home with a deeper understanding of local firms and sectors, especially for emerging exporters who require more tailored support.

“It would enable greater leverage of partnerships rather than duplicating what Afreximbank does. It would act as a gateway and multiplier originating transactions locally and crowding in institutions like the Afreximbank for co-financing and risk sharing. For us it is not an either/or but both complementing one another.”

Maphula said the proposed South African eximbank would need to leverage private capital and include both private and state shareholding.

MPs were told that ECIC is financially stable with assets under management amounting to about R9bn. It made a profit of R956m in the 2024/25 financial year compared with a R365m loss the previous year with insurance revenue amounting to R292m and R499m, respectively.