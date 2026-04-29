Maropene Ramokgopa to replace Ramaphosa at France-Africa summit

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South Africa will be represented at the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi next month by minister in the presidency Maropene Ramokgopa, as President Cyril Ramaphosa has opted not to attend.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president will not attend the summit because of “scheduling pressures due to prior commitments, and an international programme that has been finalised ahead of pressures of election campaigning”.

The summit, scheduled to take place in Nairobi, is expected to convene stakeholders from across the continent’s cultural and creative industries.

Ramokgopa is likely to be accompanied by other members of the executive as well as a South African business delegation, according to people familiar with the matter, broadening the country’s representation beyond the government.

It will be the first Africa-France Summit held in an English-speaking African country, marking a break from a format that since 1973 alternated between France and Francophone African nations.

South Africa’s relationship with France is at a record high, with the French ambassador to South Africa, David Martinon, last week publicly backing Pretoria’s right to attend the G20 summit in the US.

Martinon said South Africa is a fully fledged G20 member that should be part of all its meetings. This is after US President Donald Trump moved to bar South Africa from the December gathering at his Miami golf club following diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

Member states of the G20 have held discussions over South Africa’s exclusion from this year’s summit, Martinon previously said. South Africa is the only African nation in the G20.

France has separately denied rescinding Ramaphosa’s G7 invitation under US pressure.