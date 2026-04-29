NUM demands recognition at Implats as strike erupts

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The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on the JSE-listed Impala Platinum to grant the Cosatu affiliate organisational rights saying it had exceeded the required 40% threshold required for formal recognition in the workplace.

The striking NUM members also accused Triple M Mining, a contract mining services provider operating at Implats’ Rustenburg operations, of hindering its recognition.

Implats is one of the world’s foremost producers of platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs).

The NUM accused the two companies of frustrating a membership verification process that began in May last year that showed in February that the NUM had exceeded the 40% threshold required for formal recognition.

Delays in formally granting the NUM organisational rights led to about 1,800 members downing tools and embarking on a lawful indefinite strike action on Friday at Implats’ Rustenburg operations.

NUM Rustenburg deputy regional secretary William Shiko accused the management of Implats and Triple M Mining of trying to assist the rival Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) to continue “being the majority union”, through a closed-shop agreement.

A closed shop agreement is a collective agreement between an employer and a majority trade union, stipulating that all employees must be members of that specific union as a condition of employment.

“NUM is deeply disturbed by an emerging ‘brotherhood syndrome’ involving the main employer, Impala Platinum. It appears contractors are being actively discouraged from recognising NUM ― a collusion that fundamentally undermines the constitutional right to freedom of association,” Shiko said.

“We started the strike action on Friday morning. It’s ongoing. About 994 workers are on strike, all 994 are NUM members. Obviously, the strike will have an impact on the day-to-day operations. We are planning to intensify the strike action by applying for a secondary strike that would allow other NUM branches to join the industrial action.”

Shiko said the closed-shop agreement would be dealt with during discussions at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for a way forward.

‘Labour court’

Michael Bagraim, a labour analyst and DA spokesperson on employment & labour, said: “What the NUM needs to do is to go to the labour court for an order to override the closed-shop agreement. It would strengthen their case if they can prove they meet the threshold and come up with very good arguments.”

Triple M Mining financial manager Juandre Fourie refused to comment.

Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said: “This pertains to one of the shafts in Rustenburg. No 1 shaft, which is one of the smaller, old shafts due to close in the next couple of years. We are not mining or operating this shaft, it is outsourced to contract mining company Triple M Mining. Triple M employs about 2,000 at that shaft. It produces less than 5% of Impala’s output.”

Theron said the labour dispute at No 1 shaft between Amcu, NUM and Triple M had been going on for some time. “There was a CCMA union verification conducted by Triple M in February, and during that process approximately 40% of employees indicated they are members of the NUM. More than 50% were verified as Amcu members,” he said.

“In line with labour legislation, when a union has majority in workplace, they have a right to negotiate a closed-shop agreement which Amcu has successfully done. That closed-shop agreement is still in good standing. Our principal consideration is that there be labour peace.”

In 2024, Implats, which accounts for about 20% of global primary PGMs output every year and oversees about 70,000 employees across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Canada, suspended mining activities in December at its Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine, which forms part of the Impala Bafokeng operations in the North West due to a three-day underground sit-in.

Implats said the protest ― involving 2,205 employees which began at the North and South shafts of the operation’s Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine on December 18 2023 ― was based on “several misinterpretations and misunderstandings brought to the fore by the recent change in ownership at Impala Bafokeng”.

This followed the takeover of Royal Bafokeng Platinum by Implats in July 2023.