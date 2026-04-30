Legacy credentials targeted as watchdog tightens fraud checks

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The South African Qualifications Authority has already removed 1,100 qualifications from its national register.

The country’s qualifications authority is pushing ahead with one of the most significant overhauls of the country’s credentialing architecture in two decades.

It is working toward a 2029 deadline to retire all qualifications that predate the current 10-level national qualifications framework (NQF).

The South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) has already removed 1,100 qualifications from its national register as part of a programme targeting credentials registered before 2009 attained at institutions of higher learning, when the framework was restructured from an eight-level to a 10-level system under the National Qualifications Framework Act of 2008.

Saqa is responsible for the recognition of professional bodies and registration of professional designations under the act.

The shift in levels meant every qualification under the old framework had to be reviewed, realigned and reregistered after complying with the new criteria. Fifteen years later, that process remains incomplete.

Fraud, legal threats and entrenched resistance from training providers are complicating a transition that should have been completed years ago, according to Saqa.

Private training providers resist

The most concentrated resistance to the phase-out comes from private training providers, whose funding and accreditation status are tied directly to the qualifications they offer.

Once the qualifications underpinning a provider’s programmes are phased out, it loses the right to call itself a college and reverts to the status of a skills training provider, a reclassification with big implications for how it relates to the higher education system.

The timeline for the phase-out has been in motion for years, punctuated by deadlines that have repeatedly had to be extended.

The learner registration end date for pre-2009 qualifications on the occupational qualifications sub-framework passed on June 30 2023, with 1,475 qualifications reaching their registration end date at that point.

The last date for first-time learner enrolment in those qualifications was set at June 30 2024 with the phase-out to be completed in 2029.

Makhapa Makhafola, Saqa COO, said the phase-out is designed to standardise and upgrade the quality of qualifications across the country, aligning South Africa with the credentialing practices of the EU and other major economies.

“We cannot operate in the old way … everything has to be done online. We need to be at the same level as everybody else,” he told Business Day.

The overhaul carries consequences for tens of thousands of South Africans whose credentials will no longer appear on the register.

Makhafola noted that some of the affected qualifications have underpinned livelihoods for years, with downstream effects for workers and the employers who rely on them.

We cannot operate in the old way … everything has to be done online. We need to be at the same level as everybody else. — Makhapa Makhafola, Saqa COO

Saqa has also pressed forward with digital verification infrastructure intended to make credential authenticity instantly traceable.

Certificates now carry QR codes linked to the authority’s database, enabling employers and institutions to confirm in real time whether a qualification is valid, what training was completed and over what period.

Makhafola said fabricated qualifications are a growing problem, particularly from individuals who claim credentials they did not complete.

“People can fake qualifications. You find out someone says they did it in 1997. We verify it. First you check that it belongs to them through the institution and the education system of that particular country,” he said.

The Public Service Commission is now pressing government departments to have public servants’ qualifications formally evaluated by Saqa.

The authority works closely with the police and the department of public service & administration on verification. Makhafola said cases surface regularly of individuals who have been promoted at municipal and provincial levels without legitimate qualifications, some of which end up before the courts.

“Sometimes we find ourselves in court as witnesses. We have even been called to parliament,” he said.