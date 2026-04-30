SIU flags R147.8m of irregular spending in Tshwane metro

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South Africa’s judicial backlog is often described as an administrative headache.

Widespread procurement irregularities, fraud and unlawful transactions across Gauteng’s metros were detailed in Parliament by the SIU from investigations into municipalities.

This is part of a broader national portfolio of 19 investigations across municipalities, of which 15 have been finalised and all have shown recurring contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The SIU said at the briefing that Gauteng accounts for six of the 19 investigations, comprising one active and five completed matters covering the three metropolitan municipalities.

In Tshwane, the SIU reported its investigation into procurement linked to upgrades and refurbishment at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works identified procurement irregularities, fraud and misrepresentation in the appointment of contractors, resulting in irregular expenditure of R147.8m.

The investigation has led to 13 disciplinary referrals to the municipality and six criminal referrals involving 31 individuals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

The SIU further found fraudulent misrepresentation in bid submissions, fraudulent certification of records, contraventions of Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) regulations, underdeclaration of income by the contractor and non-compliance with performance bond requirements.

Administrative referrals have been made to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the CIDB, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and the municipality for blacklisting processes, while additional referrals remain in progress.

City of Tshwane officials

The investigation also extended to corruption risk analysis, where 65 role players were identified for high-level profiling, including 27 City of Tshwane officials flagged for lifestyle analysis and nine external parties identified for financial scrutiny.

A separate completed investigation into CCTV procurement in Tshwane found that the initial appointment could not be assessed due to missing records, while contract extensions were approved after expiry, resulting in irregular extensions and ex-post-facto payments made without a valid contract.

The SIU identified 24 role players for profiling and issued one disciplinary referral, alongside systemic recommendations to the municipality.

In Johannesburg, the SIU reported on multiple procurement investigations, including tenders relating to fire engines, CCTV systems and related services. The unit found that the procurement process for the acquisition of 29 fire engines was irregular, and the letter of award was misrepresented.

The SIU confirmed that these investigations resulted in 12 criminal referrals to the NPA and 11 disciplinary referrals, together with civil proceedings to recover losses. The investigation further identified duplicate invoicing by a service provider to the value of R599,236.46, while goods and services to the value of R10.6m were found to be owed to the municipality.

Civil litigation has been instituted to set aside a CCTV-related contract, with a service provider settling an amount of R389,503.70 and a final presidential report on the investigation was submitted on September 10 2024.

In Ekurhuleni, the SIU reported on the unlawful transfer of 221 municipal properties, where investigations found that transfers were not sanctioned by the municipality and were effected through fraudulent documentation submitted to the deeds office. The SIU found that the conveyancer had no legal mandate to transfer the properties.

The matter has resulted in 208 criminal referrals to the NPA, 208 referrals to the Legal Practice Council, 208 referrals to SARS, 174 referrals under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and 219 administrative referrals. Civil litigation is under way in the Special Tribunal to reverse the transfers, with the value of affected properties estimated at R58m.

Across Johannesburg and Tshwane, additional investigations into Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement found that service providers inflated prices and that municipalities failed to comply with prescribed supply chain management processes. These investigations resulted in six criminal referrals, eight disciplinary referrals and four administrative referrals.

Beyond Gauteng, the SIU highlighted similar procurement failures in other municipalities, including a North West case involving the irregular procurement of generators under a R25m contract, where prices increased from R250,000 to R550,000 and fruitless and wasteful expenditure was estimated at R5.7m.

The SIU told the committee that recurring issues across municipalities include irregular appointment of service providers, non-compliance with supply chain management regulations, missing tender documentation, inflated pricing, misconduct by bid committees and broader failures to follow procurement processes.

Across all municipal investigations conducted since 2012, the SIU reported that 362 referrals have been made to the NPA, 222 disciplinary referrals issued and 629 administrative referrals processed.

Matters valued at R1.14bn have been referred for civil litigation, while contracts and administrative actions worth R545.7m have been set aside or declared invalid.

The SIU has issued a series of systemic recommendations to municipalities, including strengthening internal controls, ensuring compliance with supply chain management regulations, improving record management, aligning procurement policies with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and Treasury frameworks, plus enhancing internal audit capacity.