Eskom plans R343bn in capex over next five years

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State-owned power utility Eskom plans capital expenditure of R343bn across its value chain over the next five years.

Briefing parliament’s electricity & energy committee on Wednesday, Eskom CFO Calib Cassim said R55bn will be spent in 2026/27, R66bn in 2027/28, R72bn in 2028/29, R78bn in 2029/30 and R73bn in 2030/31.

Of the R343bn, R167bn has been earmarked to pursue the utility’s financial and operational stability, R138bn to modernise the power ecosystem, R24bn to drive a just and inclusive energy transition away from coal and R14bn to position Eskom as a leader in the energy sector.

The National Transmission Company of South Africa would need to spend about R157bn over the next five years, generation R126bn and distribution R38bn.

Cassim said there will be no need for Eskom to raise capital on the capital markets in the 2027 financial year. It could fund its capital expenditure projects by a combination of its liquidity position and cash generated from operations.

Eskom expected to raise R13bn from development finance institutions over the next five years and to raise R25bn a year on the capital markets in financial years 2028-30. The last tranche of the government’s debt relief package will be drawn in the 2029 financial year and there will be no further need for government support.

Eskom projects profit before tax of R30bn in full-year 2027, R35bn in 2028, R32bn in 2029, R48bn in 2030 and R51bn in 2031. The utility aims to save R112bn over the next five years.

Cassim listed four pillars of Eskom’s financial strategy, the achievement of all of which are necessary if the utility is to be financially and operationally sustainable over a prolonged period ― essential for it to receive a further ratings upgrade. S&P Global upgraded Eskom’s credit rating from B+ to B in November 2025 for the first time in a decade, but Cassim said it is still three notches below investment grade on a standalone basis. Upgrades reduce borrowing costs.

The pillars of the financial strategy are the reduction of debt on the balance sheet, which had been assisted by the government’s R254bn debt relief package; revenue security, which relates to sales volumes which have been declining over the past few years as well as tariff increases; reducing municipal debt, which at end-March stood at R111bn up from R95bn at end-March 2025; and extracting efficiencies from assets across the value chain to ensure delivery of a reliable supply of electricity to consumers.

“The strategic focus has shifted from recovery to competitiveness and customer centricity, market reforms, improved distribution reliability, elimination of load reduction ― a responsive, customer-focused Eskom," Cassim said.

He told MPs Eskom aims to achieve a 70% energy availability factor (EAF) ― the available generation capacity as a percentage of total installed capacity, which stood at 66.6% in March ― by full year 2027/28 and for its coal-fired power stations to meet the minimum emission standards to sustain operations beyond 2030.

Objectives also include catalysing 2,000MW of construction-ready renewable projects by 2027 and the development of 5,500MW by 2031 as well as delivering 1,500MW of gas by 2029, ramping this up to 3,000MW by 2031.

Other aims are to commission 8,362km of transmission line and 82,415MVA of transformer capacity by 2031 and for the distribution system to commission 1,714km of lines and 1,110MVA of transformer capacity by the same year.

Eskom envisages rolling out 5.4-million smart meters by 2028. It also aimes to provide support to the revenue management and billing system for the new online vending system by 2028 and for digital procurement projects by the same year.

MPs heard that the stability of the electricity system has improved materially, with more than 320 consecutive days without load-shedding.