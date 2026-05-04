Government aims to boost oil imports from Angola and Nigeria

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The government aims to increase crude oil purchases from Angola and Nigeria as part of a broader strategy to reduce its exposure to supply disruptions driven by wars and geopolitical instability, said director-general of the international relations and co-operation department Zane Dangor.

Dangor said the government is already sourcing much of its oil from both producers, and the cabinet discussions are now focused on scaling up volumes. The African diversification play sits alongside a separate cabinet-level conversation about whether South Africa should accelerate its own domestic oil and gas exploration.

“We need to purchase more from that,” he said, referring to Angola and Nigeria as the primary targets for expanded procurement.

He was speaking in the “PSG Think Big” interview series recently.

The shift reflects growing concern in Pretoria that dependence on oil sourced from conflict-prone regions is a structural vulnerability South Africa can no longer afford. The current geopolitical unpredictability and the war between the US and Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz have exposed how quickly supply chains can be severed.

“We are in an era where it is unpredictable. We are not sure when the next global conflict is going to be, so security of supply is of critical concern to us,” he said.

According to the mineral & petroleum resources department’s annual report for 2024, Nigeria accounted for 48% of crude oil imports at 4.5-billion litres, up from 47% the previous year. Saudi Arabia was the only meaningful Middle Eastern supplier at 18%, though its share declined from 24% in 2023. Angola stood at 15%, with the US at 8% and Ghana at 6%.

The facilities processing imported crude include Natref, Astron Energy and the Sasol Secunda coal-to-liquids plant, a diminished refining base that leaves South Africa with little buffer when global supply chains are tested.

Diplomatic orbit

Angola is one of the continent’s largest crude producers, and Nigeria holds Africa’s largest proven oil reserves. Both countries fall within South Africa’s immediate diplomatic orbit.

The Middle East conflict has been the primary driver of rising oil prices this year. Global oil prices surged past $100 per barrel in March when a US-Iran military standoff threatened to choke off the Strait of Hormuz. The knock-on effect has been hitting South African consumers since April, with diesel rising more than R8/l and petrol more than R5/l.

The government responded by introducing an emergency R3/l reduction in the general fuel levy for petrol, later extending it to June and increasing diesel relief to R3.93/l at an estimated total cost of R17.2bn in foregone tax revenue.