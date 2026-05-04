NEWS ANALYSIS | Fair Pay Bill targets salary secrecy and historic pay bias

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Bosa MP Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, second right, at the launch of the Fair Pay Bill.

A private member’s bill before parliament proposes a shift in how salaries are determined, disclosed and contested in South Africa’s labour market.

Introduced by Bosa MP Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, the Employment Equity Amendment Bill, commonly referred to as the Fair Pay Bill, seeks to amend the Employment Equity Act to regulate recruitment practices and enforce greater transparency in remuneration.

The bill is framed as a response to entrenched inequality in the labour market, where wage disparities remain pronounced along racial and gender lines.

Bosa has positioned the proposal as a structural intervention aimed at dismantling “hidden inequalities” in hiring and pay-setting. At its core, the bill targets two practices: the use of salary history to determine future pay and the lack of transparency in remuneration.

The legislative approach is deliberately narrow, focusing on how salaries are set at the point of hiring or internal movement rather than overhauling wage regulation broadly. This reflects a policy judgment that inequality is often reproduced at entry and promotion stages.

The bill introduces new definitions into the Employment Equity Act, including “current remuneration”, “past remuneration”, “remuneration information” and “remuneration range”, closing loopholes that allow indirect salary inquiries. It requires that the act be interpreted in line with international labour standards on equal remuneration and non-discrimination.

Its central provisions insert new sections dealing with transparency and salary-setting practices. Employers would be required to determine and disclose salary ranges for roles during job classification and in job advertisements, and to provide this information to employees and applicants on request. Employees would be allowed to discuss pay openly, effectively prohibiting confidentiality clauses that restrict such discussions.

The bill prohibits employers from asking about or using a candidate’s past or present salary when determining pay. The only exception applies where an applicant voluntarily requests that their previous remuneration be considered after receiving an offer. This aims to prevent the entrenchment of historical disadvantage in future earnings.

In practice, these provisions would require employers to formalise remuneration structures and justify salary decisions on objective criteria. Job advertisements using vague descriptors such as “market related” would no longer be compliant and applicants would enter negotiations with clearer information, reducing the imbalance of power in hiring processes.

The bill extends protections to job applicants by bringing them within the scope of key provisions of the act. This reflects the view that unequal pay trajectories are often established before employment begins, particularly where past remuneration is used as a benchmark.

Equal pay

The proposal builds on existing legal frameworks that recognise equal pay for work of equal value but do not regulate how salaries are set during recruitment. By targeting salary history practices and pay secrecy, the bill seeks to address the mechanisms that reproduce inequality rather than only its outcomes.

The reforms align with international trends, where jurisdictions have introduced salary history bans and pay transparency requirements to address wage gaps. If implemented, the bill would place South Africa within a broader shift towards transparency-driven labour market regulation.

However, concerns have been raised about implementation and unintended effects. Mandatory disclosure of salary ranges may reduce flexibility in hiring, particularly in sectors where pay is negotiated based on scarce skills. Greater transparency may also expose disparities that require careful explanation within organisations.

The bill does not directly address structural drivers of inequality such as education disparities, sectoral imbalances or high unemployment. Its impact is therefore likely to be incremental, operating within the existing labour market framework rather than restructuring it.

As a private member’s bill, it must pass through the portfolio committee on employment & labour and secure majority support in the national assembly. While such bills often face constraints, the government of national unity political environment may allow for broader engagement and potential cross-party support.

The bill is classified as a Section 75 bill, meaning it does not require approval from the national council of provinces, simplifying its legislative pathway. It is open for public comment, marking the start of a consultation process that will shape its final form.

Taken together, the Fair Pay Bill represents a targeted attempt to recalibrate how pay is determined in South Africa. By intervening at the level of recruitment and remuneration-setting, it seeks to disrupt the mechanisms through which inequality is reproduced, with its ultimate impact dependent on both legislative support and effective enforcement.