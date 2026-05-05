Government moves to contain fallout from anti-immigrant marches

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The government has moved to tackle the possible diplomatic fallout from a wave of anti-immigrant marches that swept through the country over the past few weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Tuesday, and the issue is expected to feature in their talks.

The meeting follows talks on Sunday between Ramaphosa and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in which the matter was also raised.

Ghana and Nigeria summoned the South African high commissioner to account for the marches, while international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola spoke by phone with his Nigerian counterpart, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on Monday. The anti-immigration demonstrations were among the issues they discussed.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said discussions between Ramaphosa and Chapo will include issues related to ongoing bilateral co-operation and security issues.

HE President @CyrilRamaphosa earlier today, undertook a working visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe for an engagement with his Zimbabwean counterpart, HE President Emmerson Mnangangwa, to discuss issues of mutual and bilateral interests.



South Africa and Zimbabwe maintain a… pic.twitter.com/DZID0gEYpK — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 3, 2026

The diplomatic scramble came as the threat of economic consequences grew more concrete at the country’s borders.

Internal SAPS intelligence, contained in an alert intelligence certificate from the National Operational Command Centre, warned on April 30 that Mozambican nationals planned to blockade Ressano Garcia and Ponta de Ouro border posts on May 4 in retaliation against xenophobic activities targeting Mozambican immigrants in South Africa.

The document, which Business Day has seen, stated that only Mozambican-registered vehicles would be allowed to cross and that language and accent would be used to screen travellers at the border.

The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) issued a notice to cross-border operators on the same day, warning that the Lebombo and Kosi Bay border posts could be affected.

The C-BRTA described the planned action as a retaliatory measure and urged operators to exercise caution before travelling into Mozambique, adding that it would monitor the situation and provide updates.

Ressano Garcia is the principal freight corridor between South Africa and Mozambique. Goods moving through the crossing feed into Maputo Port, which serves as a transit gateway for landlocked countries, including Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi. A sustained blockade would put pressure on regional supply chains and fuel imports across southern Africa.

“In the past, when we’ve experienced similar troubles at the border, there’s been good co-operation between the two countries and their respective security forces. We are certain that it will remain the same this time around.

“Trade, tourism and general movement of people between Mozambique and South Africa are very dynamic and should not allow such isolated incidents to put a damper on bilateral relations,” Magwenya said.

Analysts have warned that South Africa is sitting on a ticking time bomb over illegal immigration, with tensions already spilling onto the streets in the form of co-ordinated anti-illegal immigration marches ahead of a crucial municipal election later in 2026r.

Various anti-illegal immigration groups, including March & March, and political organisations such as ActionSA have held marches in KuGompo City (formerly East London), Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Elections analyst Wayne Sussman said the matter could become a “major issue” ahead of the election, judging by the recent demonstrations across the country.

“The government needs to address this challenge and understand the concerns of locals. Ramaphosa has to lead here and come up with practical steps. In 2008, South Africa experienced bad xenophobic violence, which reflected badly on the country. We are sitting with a big challenge that needs to be addressed by the government of national unity and the president very soon,” Sussman said.

University of Johannesburg political analyst Dr Mcebisi Ndletyana said the marches reflected the general frustrations of locals over the availability of services.

“Locals are complaining about inadequate access to basic services; hospitals complain about medication running out quicker than usual; there are abandoned buildings taken over by foreign national gangsters; there is the issue of drug peddling; and the hospitality industry in metros has pretty much been taken over by Zimbabwean nationals,” Ndletyana said.

“Generally, in a society where people are not getting the services they should be getting, they look around for explanations.”