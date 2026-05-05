Mashatile pushes heritage as economic driver amid calls for investment

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Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for stronger partnerships between governments, development finance institutions, the private sector and communities in a move aimed at leveraging heritage as a tool for economic development.

Speaking at the 10th African World Heritage Day and 20th anniversary of the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, Mashatile said heritage was an economic sector that required innovation, responsiveness and a shared commitment to ensure it delivered tangible social and economic benefits.

He said over the past two decades the number of world heritage sites in Africa had increased significantly from 113 to 154.

Business Day has been reporting over the past three years that untreated or partially treated sewage has been flowing from the malfunctioning Percy Stewart wastewater treatment plant into the Blougatspruit, which flows into the Bloubankspruit and Crocodile River, all the way into Hartbeespoort Dam.

The Bloubankspruit flows through the core of the Cradle of Humankind world heritage site, where prominent business people and a number of wealthy people live.

The pollution, which is threatening the ecosystem and local tourism and has become a health hazard, has existed for years, pitting Mogale City officials against an association fighting to preserve the area.

On Tuesday, Mashatile said over the past 20 years investments in capacity-building have grown, with thousands of professionals trained in conservation and heritage management. Communities, particularly women and youth, were now playing a more active and central role in safeguarding and benefiting from heritage.

“These achievements demonstrate that heritage is not static. It is a living, dynamic resource that strengthens identity, supports livelihoods, and contributes to inclusive development,” he said.

“Yet, we must also acknowledge the challenges that remain. Africa still accounts for a small proportion of the world heritage list. Many sites remain underfunded or at risk, and several countries have yet to secure representation. Too many stories remain under-documented, and too many communities are yet to benefit from the heritage they protect fully.”

Heritage needed to speak the language of investment, sustainability, and economic growth. “Let me be clear: heritage is an economic sector,” Mashatile said, adding in Africa heritage sites drive tourism, support local enterprises, and create employment opportunities for guides, artisans, conservators and entrepreneurs.

“When managed effectively and financed sustainably, heritage contributes to diversified local economies, strengthens national identity, and enhances Africa’s global competitiveness.”

He commended the role played by the AWHF in unlocking potential. “By strengthening institutional capacity, improving site management and promoting sustainable, community-centred tourism, the fund has demonstrated how heritage can be leveraged as a tool for development.”

The AWHF was established in South Africa in 2006 by the AU and Unesco to support the conservation of cultural and natural heritage in Africa.

Since the fund’s establishment, more than $20m has been invested in heritage capacity-building, thousands of professionals have been trained, and communities, women, and youth now play a central role in heritage governance, Mashatile said.

Governments need to ensure that conservation efforts are aligned with investment strategies and local communities are at the centre of these initiatives.

“In this regard, the role of institutions such as the DBSA is particularly significant. It underscores the importance of viewing heritage not only as something to preserve but also as something to invest in strategically,” he said.

DBSA CEO Boitumelo Mosako said the bank saw an Africa that was prosperous, confident in its identity, and fully capable of transforming its immense cultural and natural wealth into lasting development impact.

“Many ask why an infrastructure and development bank is so fiercely passionate about heritage. The answer is simple: You cannot build the future of a continent if you lack its foundation. Our vision to build Africa’s prosperity emphasises that true prosperity is not just measured in the concrete of our roads or the megawatts of our power grid. It is measured by the dignity of our people,” she said.

“The mission of the AWHF to safeguard world heritage provides the ultimate foundation of that dignity. This drives education, sparks sustainable tourism, creates local jobs, builds community resilience and unlocks inclusive growth.”