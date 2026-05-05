MPs say site visit confirms Prasa overhaul programme is working

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Old Prasa trains are seen next to Park Station in Johannesburg. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Parliament’s transport portfolio committee says its oversight visit to a contractor facility has contradicted claims that the Prasa general overhaul (GO) programme is failing.

The committee inspected refurbishment work at YNF Engineering’s plant in Isando, Ekurhuleni. The visit was part of parliament’s review of commuter rail recovery and followed engagements in which Prasa was called to account over the programme.

MPs requested direct access to a contractor site to verify whether progress reported to parliament reflected conditions on the ground. Committee member Donald Selamolela said the inspection was prompted by concerns about the programme and public claims that trains were not being refurbished.

“There has been an outcry about the GO programme. Prasa gave us answers in parliament, but we wanted to see for ourselves,” he said.

After the visit, Selamolela said what MPs observed did not support claims that the programme was not working. “The narrative has been that the GO programme is not working, trains are lying idle, and no refurbishment is taking place. What we have seen here tells a different story,” he said.

At YNF’s facility, MPs were shown refurbishment work and technical operations linked to the overhaul of Prasa’s yellow fleet. The company, which operates three manufacturing sites, presented its delivery record and capacity to support the programme.

Members of the committee praised the facility’s capability and its contribution to skills development.

“We are highly impressed, highly motivated and inspired. We leave here knowing we have done an important service by seeing for ourselves what is actually happening,” Selamolela said.

He added that the facility demonstrated both industrial capability and human capital development. “This is a world-class facility. But beyond the infrastructure, what stands out is the human capital, skilled and experienced people who are being developed into artisans and technical specialists,” he said.

YNF CEO Jade Orren said the company used the visit to demonstrate its current work, delivery track record and broader economic impact.

“We showcased our capacity, what we have delivered, the work under way and what we can do in the future,” he said. Orren said the company addressed concerns about the usability of refurbished trains and the cost of the contract.

“We also demonstrated the jobs we create, the procurement ecosystem we help sustain, and challenged the narrative that these yellow trains cannot be used,” he said.

He said the cost of the contract would be recovered within three years of operation and that refurbished coaches have an expected lifespan of about 10 years if deployed. Prasa group CEO Hishaam Emeran said MPs requested the visit after a presentation to parliament.

“The members appreciated the presentation, but immediately asked to see the work first-hand,” he said.

Emeran said the programme was focused on extending the lifespan of the existing fleet, which included more than 4,000 coaches. “We are overhauling the existing fleet to extend its lifespan by another 10 to 12 years,” he said.

Despite backing the work observed during the visit, Selamolela said the priority must now be returning refurbished trains to service.

The committee noted that more than 268 coaches from the yellow fleet had been refurbished and delivered to Prasa and could be deployed on the rail network.

“When trains are locked away and remain unscheduled in depots, it feeds negative perceptions,” he said.

He called on Prasa to accelerate deployment and improve planning, warning that contracts linked to the overhaul programme are expected to end within 18 months.

“We cannot have another 500 employees from this GO contract joining the unemployment queues,” he said.

Selamolela said the committee was satisfied with the programme’s broader economic and social impact, including job creation, skills development and improved passenger safety features.

“The committee is satisfied with the value the entity is adding to our economy and our communities through the general overhaul programme,” he said.