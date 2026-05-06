Staff shortages stall SA trade tariff decisions

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The head of the organisation controlling the flow of South Africa’s imports and exports has attributed delays in decision-making to a severe lack of resources.

The chief commissioner of the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), Ayabonga Cawe, told parliament’s trade, industry & competition committee that the body has only 100 staff out of 130 approved posts.

This has affected the turnaround times for its decisions on tariff adjustment requests by businesses, which have been slammed by critics as taking too long.

Itac plays a key role in imposing anti-dumping duties and countervailing measures to prevent the South African market from being flooded by cheap goods. It also evaluates applications for tariff amendments.

Cawe said the international context of chronic overcapacity in key product markets has increased the workload of Itac at a time when it is suffering from a lack of resources.

Itac is dependent on a parliamentary appropriation — R123m was earmarked for the 2026/27 financial year — which Cawe said is insufficient, prompting it to seek to diversify its income by introducing administrative fees for processing permits and certificates.

The final regulations on these proposed fees, which were released for public comment, are currently with the department of trade, industry & competition.

DA trade, industry & competition spokesperson Toby Chance also noted that Itac has only six out of 10 part-time commissioners. He noted that in the past reporting period, the average tariff investigation remained open for 27 months, and the oldest was open for 64 months.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has an 18-month time limit for finalising investigations into trade remedies, but Cawe said that given the resource challenges Itac faces, “this has become somewhat of a vexing matter for us”.

He said Itac commits to finalising preliminary determinations for trade remedies within eight months. When the commission had an affirmative sense at this point, it would petition the South African Revenue Service (Sars) for provisional payments of duties while the commission finalised its investigations.

“We do indeed want to perform a bit better. We are looking to conclude the final determinations within 14 months,” Cawe said.

However, Chance said that to achieve this, Itac had “a mountain to climb”.

“We would like to do more but we just don’t have the money,” Cawe said.

Chance insisted that “vacancies cannot be an excuse for Itac’s delinquent performance”.

Itac has not calculated the impact on affected businesses, but it would be significant in terms of business uncertainty, reduced investment and lost jobs.

Itac has committed to invest more in what it calls “ex-post impact measurement”, and this must be a priority in its next reportback to parliament.

XA Global Trade Advisors CEO Donald Mackay noted that the effect of the long delays is that the private sector has almost completely disengaged with the process.

“We are at the lowest levels in Itac’s history of the private sector bringing applications for duty changes,” Mackay said. “I don’t know what the problem is inside of Itac, but nothing about this is in any way normal or comparable to anywhere else that I am aware of at least.”

He pointed out that in the past 23 years that Itac has existed, four anti-dumping cases exceeded the 18-month limit and had to be terminated, two of them in 2026, which was problematic.

“Tariff cases which are not trade remedies but normal duty increases and reductions are meant to take six months. At present the average tariff investigation is taking 34 months and the oldest open investigation is now over six years old. None of that is normal by any stretch.”