Former chief whip Michalakis elected DA parliamentary leader

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The DA has elected George Michalakis as its new parliamentary leader, placing the long-serving MP and former chief whip at the centre of the party’s legislative strategy ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The announcement on Thursday followed an internal caucus vote in parliament.

Michalakis takes over the role after the election of Geordin Hill-Lewis as DA federal leader. Hill-Lewis has chosen not to become a member of parliament and cabinet, unlike his predecessor John Steenhuisen.

The party, the second largest in parliament, was required to elect a separate parliamentary leader to head its caucus in the National Assembly.

The DA said Michalakis would spearhead the party’s work in the national legislature and its oversight and legislative programme in parliament. This would include advancing key DA legislation, such as a proposed bill to replace BEE, and measures aimed at preventing impeached public officials from serving in parliament.

Michalakis previously served as the DA’s chief whip in parliament, a role he assumed in July 2024 after the formation of the GNU. His election leaves a vacancy in the chief whip position, meaning the DA caucus will need to appoint a replacement in the coming weeks.

Originally from the Free State town of Winburg, Michalakis is an admitted attorney of the high court and has been involved in politics for more than a decade.

Before entering parliament he served as a councillor in the Lejweleputswa district municipality between 2011 and 2014. He then represented the Free State in the National Council of Provinces from 2014 until 2024 before moving to the national assembly after the 2024 general elections.