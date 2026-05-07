Lamola says SA ready for AU scrutiny over xenophobia claims

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Relations between South Africa and Ghana have come under fresh strain after the West African nation escalated concerns about xenophobia and attacks on foreigners to the AU, prompting a defensive but conciliatory response from international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola.

Lamola on Wednesday confirmed South Africa had been “surprised” by Ghana’s decision to take the matter to the AU after what he described as ongoing bilateral engagements between the two countries over growing anti-foreigner sentiment and incidents targeting African migrants in South Africa.

“We thought we were managing the matter at a bilateral level,” Lamola said during an interview with the Sunday Times. “But now that they have taken this step of going to the AU, we welcome it because it will allow the continent to engage on the push and pull factors that lead to migration.”

The diplomatic dispute follows mounting concerns in parts of the continent about videos and campaigns linked to anti-migrant groups in South Africa, including operations targeting undocumented immigrants at hospitals and public spaces.

Ghana recently indicated it would formally raise the issue at the AU amid fears over xenophobic violence and the treatment of foreigners.

Lamola insisted the South African government condemned all attacks against foreigners and rejected suggestions that Pretoria had been inconsistent or reactive in its handling of xenophobia.

“These issues need consistent education and condemnation whenever they arise,” he said. “Law enforcement agencies should be the ones responsible for enforcing immigration laws.”

This should never, under any circumstances, be characterised as a Ghana vs South Africa issue. We have always seen Ghana as a friendly and brotherly country. — International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola

He acknowledged that some videos circulating online showing groups confronting foreigners in hospitals and communities were authentic and concerning.

“There is a reality that there are groups moving from hospital to hospital identifying foreigners and chasing them out on the basis of misinformation,” Lamola said. “That should be condemned, and it will not be allowed in any constitutional democracy.”

However, he also accused some actors on the continent of spreading misinformation about conditions in South Africa, saying fabricated videos depicting gruesome killings had falsely been attributed to the country.

“We have had to clarify to our counterparts on the continent that some of these incidents did not happen in South Africa,” he said.

Lamola said Ghana had initially raised allegations that two Ghanaians had been killed during recent anti-foreigner incidents in South Africa, but after engagements between officials from both countries, no evidence supporting those claims was found.

“We have since found out that there is no Ghanaian who has been killed in the manner alleged,” Lamola said.

South Africa’s diplomatic channels with Ghana remained open, and senior officials, including South Africa’s high commissioner in Accra and officials in Pretoria, had engaged Ghanaian authorities to verify the allegations.

Despite expressing disappointment about Ghana’s move to internationalise the matter, Lamola said South Africa did not see the dispute as adversarial.

“This should never, under any circumstances, be characterised as a Ghana vs South Africa issue. We have always seen Ghana as a friendly and brotherly country.”

Lamola said migration pressures were a continental challenge rather than a uniquely South African problem and called for a broader AU-led discussion on migration management, economic integration and law enforcement co-operation.

“The scale of migration is not just a South African issue. It should be a shared responsibility on the continent.”

He noted South Africa’s position as the continent’s most industrialised economy and a major destination for migrants seeking economic opportunities.

According to Lamola, migrants in South Africa are often embedded in communities rather than isolated in refugee camps, creating tensions over access to jobs, healthcare, education and public services.

“That has led to contestation over resources and economic opportunities.”

However, he attempted to balance government condemnation of xenophobic rhetoric with public frustrations about crime and undocumented migration.

“There is a small number of foreign nationals involved in criminal activities, and law enforcement agencies must deal with that. But there is also a reality that South Africans also commit crime. Most violent crime is committed by South Africans.”

He defended government efforts to address undocumented migration, citing the work of the Border Management Authority, which had deported about 500,000 undocumented immigrants since 2023.

He also referenced government plans to overhaul immigration laws through a white paper process and expand border security infrastructure, including one-stop border posts and additional immigration officers.

Lamola’s comments come against the backdrop of growing political pressure around migration before the November local government elections, with some parties and activist groups intensifying anti-immigration campaigns.

He warned political parties against exploiting the issue irresponsibly.

“Political engagement on the matter is welcome, but it has to be done in a manner that is responsible and does not add to inflammatory rhetoric.”

Lamola added he had spoken directly to his Nigerian counterpart after reports of concerns in that country about the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa.

He denied knowledge of any plans by Nigerian legislators to impose sanctions on South African businesses operating in Nigeria, despite media reports suggesting tensions were escalating.

South African companies, including retailers, banks and telecommunications firms, have significant investments in the continent, including in Ghana and Nigeria.

Lamola warned that deteriorating diplomatic relations over migration could undermine regional economic integration.

“For Ghana’s economy to grow, the South African economy must grow. For Nigeria’s economy to grow, the South African economy must grow.”

South Africa remained committed to enforcing immigration laws within constitutional and human rights frameworks while continuing diplomatic engagement with African partners.

“We welcome this debate at the AU because it gives us an opportunity to deal with the push and pull factors of migration as Africans together.”